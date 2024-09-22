PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 22, 2024 "Serbisyong may malasakit" -- Bong Go assists hundreds of displaced workers in Cebu City On Friday, September 20, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, with Philip Salvador as his representative, assisted displaced workers in Cebu City, highlighting the critical role of government support for workers most affected during crises. In a video message, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that aim to uplift the lives of Filipinos, especially the hopeless and helpless. "Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bukas po ang aking opisina kung may kinakailangan pa kayong tulong," Go assured. Go's Malasakit Team, together with Cebu City Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros distributed masks, vitamins, snacks, and shirts to 500 beneficiaries at the Cebu City Sports Complex. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, mobile phones, and shoes. "Marami pa rin sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangan ng tulong dahil sa kahirapan. Kailangan natin ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan upang makabangon tayong lahat," Go emphasized. In coordination with local leaders and the national government, the beneficiaries qualified for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. Continuing his advocacy for accessible healthcare, Go, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with medical needs to visit the Malasakit Centers at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center, all in Cebu City, for medical assistance. He noted, "Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na ho tayong 166 Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop na nagbibigay tulong upang mabayaran ang inyong billing." There are other Malasakit Centers at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go likewise supported the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide, including 20 in Cebu province. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Go then underscored RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, legislation for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. The legislation is designed to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under DOH jurisdiction. Inside VSMMC, there are currently three specialty centers, including cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care. Other specialty centers to be established inside the hospital include renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, mental health, burn care, toxicology, cancer care, geriatric care, eye care, and dermatology care. Go took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions of local officials. He expressed his gratitude to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Acting Vice Mayor Hontiveros, Councilor Philip Zafra, Councilor Francis Esparis, Councilor Joy Pesquerra, and Brgy. Corgon Pardo Captain Harry Eran. In Cebu City, Go likewise supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, the construction of a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan, and the acquisition of a mini dump truck. He also supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon, and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City, and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded. On the same day, he also assisted cooperatives in the city. Go also attended the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in San Fernando town and extended help to impoverished residents there before going to Davao City, where he attended the National Assembly of PDP-Laban and aided fire victims in recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.