Attorney General James and CUNY Announce Ruschell Boone Scholarship

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees Chairperson William C. Thompson, Jr. today announced the establishment of the Ruschell Boone Scholarship, a memorial fund in honor of the late award-winning journalist that will support West Indian students pursuing journalism degrees at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY or Baruch College. Ruschell Boone was an Emmy award-winning reporter at Spectrum News NY1, and a graduate of CUNY’s Baruch College who passed away in 2023 following a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. The scholarship is supported by an initial endowment of $125,000 pledged by the CUNY Board of Trustees and University supporters and will help defray the cost of college-related expenses for students.

“Ruschell Boone was a brilliant journalist who touched the lives of everyone she encountered,” said Attorney General James. “Her understanding of this city, its communities, and its people truly made her a New York City treasure. She uplifted people whose stories were often overlooked, and always showed up during the tough and scary times because she knew her reporting brought comfort to this city. With this scholarship, Ruschell’s legacy lives on – empowering a future generation of journalists to embody her authenticity and compassion. I am so grateful to Chair Thompson and CUNY for providing this scholarship and honoring Ruschell in the most impactful way.”

“We are proud to honor Ruschell Boone, continuing the principle she lived by, with this new scholarship in her name for CUNY students,” said CUNY Board of Trustees Chairperson William C. Thompson Jr. “We are appreciative to her fellow CUNY alumna, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, for having the idea to preserve Ruschell’s legacy in this meaningful way.”

“Ruschell Boone made a name for herself in her two decades keeping New Yorkers informed on NY1, even as she battled pancreatic cancer,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “She was an inspirational Baruch alumna who made it her mission to support those who came after her, and it is our honor to keep the memory of her dedication to mentorship alive with this scholarship.”

“Ruschell’s presence leapt off the screen,” said Spectrum Networks Executive Vice President Michael Bair. “She was effervescent, on and off camera. She was also a fierce, ambitious, and determined journalist. She set high standards for herself, NY1, and our whole city. It is only fitting that her incomparable legacy live on through this investment in the next generation of journalists.”

Ruschell dedicated her career to telling the stories of New York’s diverse communities and made it her personal mission to give back to the community and inspire youth to pursue their passions. In recognition of this mission, Attorney General James and the CUNY Board of Trustees established the Ruschell Boone Scholarship to defray the cost of tuition, fees, and other college-related expenses for West Indian students pursuing degrees in journalism at CUNY.

Ruschell was born in Kingston, Jamaica, where she spent her early childhood before immigrating to the Bronx at age 11. As a student at Baruch College, Ruschell discovered a passion for journalism, which first led her to CNBC and CNN, and ultimately landed her at Spectrum News NY1 in 2002. In her 20 years at NY1, Ruschell was beloved by New Yorkers for her thoughtful, informative reporting and focus on communities that were often ignored, marginalized, or misrepresented.

In addition to her coverage of countless major events, including the pandemic, Hurricane Sandy, the 2016 bombing in Manhattan, and protests for racial justice, Ruschell was known as a strong community presence and a familiar face at many marquee New York events. She was the first to interview Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the then-candidate’s stunning Democratic primary win, an exclusive interview that quickly became a viral sensation. Ruschell earned multiple awards for her work, including Best Spot News Reporting from the New York Association of Black Journalists, Best Feature Reporting from the New York Press Club, and a New York Emmy Award for her series, “New York: Unfiltered.”

For donations to the Ruschell Boone Scholarship Fund, checks may be payable to the City University of New York and will be deposited in a separate account at the CUNY Endowment Fund for the purpose of funding the scholarships. If a 501(c)3 is required for the donation, then checks may be made payable to the Research Foundation of the City University of New York, where they will be held in a separate account.