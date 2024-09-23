Liraglutide And Semaglutide Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.6%

Liraglutide And Semaglutide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liraglutide and semaglutide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.65 billion in 2023 to $15.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing incidence of obesity-related diseases, growth in the number of clinical trials, growing investment in diabetes research and development, and rising demand for convenient treatment options.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liraglutide and semaglutide market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $23.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists, increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of pharmaceutical company product portfolios, rising disposable incomes, rising geriatric population susceptible to diabetes.

Growth Driver Of The Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market

The rising number of diabetic patients is expected to propel the growth of the liraglutide and semaglutide markets going forward. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels due to insulin resistance and insufficient insulin production in the body. The rising number of diabetic patients is due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and genetic predispositions. Liraglutide and semaglutide are essential in treating diabetic patients by offering effective management of blood glucose levels and reducing the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market Share?

Key players in the liraglutide and semaglutide market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bachem, Zealand Pharma, Shenzhen JYMed Technology Co. Ltd., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd..

Which Key Trends Are Driving Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the liraglutide and semaglutide markets are developing anti-diabetic biosimilar drugs to enhance glucose control and reduce cardiovascular risks in diabetic patients. Anti-diabetic biosimilars are cost-effective, near-identical copies of original diabetes biologics intended to deliver the same health benefits as the original drugs.

How Is The Global Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pills, Liquid

2) By Administration: Parenteral, Oral

3) By Application: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market

North America was the largest region in the liraglutide and semaglutide market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liraglutide and semaglutide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liraglutide And Semaglutide Market Definition

Liraglutide and semaglutide refer to medications categorized as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, prescribed primarily for managing type 2 diabetes mellitus and utilized to improve glycemic control in adults with this condition. They are injectable medications and are typically used when other treatments for diabetes or obesity have not been effective enough. They are often part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes diet, exercise, and other medications as needed.

