September 20, 2024 Gatchalian wants to institutionalize transparency in petroleum price movements Senator Win Gatchalian wants to institutionalize transparency in the movements of petroleum prices by enacting a law to ensure that the welfare and interests of consumers are amply protected. "To guarantee transparency and fair retail pricing, information related to any significant adjustments in oil prices should be made available to the public," Gatchalian said. A recent Supreme Court decision upheld the Court of Appeals' rulings that affirmed the validity of a circular issued by the Department of Energy (DOE). The circular requires oil companies to unbundle or disclose the details of price adjustments, along with explanations and supporting documents. "Mas mainam na magbalangkas tayo ng batas upang masigurong tuloy-tuloy na ang pagpapatupad ng naturang polisiya," said Gatchalian. Mahalaga ang bukas at tapat na komunikasyon sa pagitan ng pamahalaan, mga kompanya ng langis, at ng publiko upang mapanatili ang tiwala at mapangalagaan ang interes ng mamamayan, lalo na sa panahong pabago-bago ang presyo sa merkado," he added. It can be recalled that Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 2081 which seeks to amend Republic Act 8479 otherwise known as the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act by institutionalizing transparency in the industry. The proposed measure aims to address a legislative gap by providing the DOE with explicit authority to require downstream oil industry participants engaged in the retail of petroleum products to submit information on the cost components of the pump prices when the average price of Dubai crude oil for 3 consecutive months is equal or greater than $80/barrel. The measure specifically mandates DOE to require disclosure of actual costs including international content such as import costs, freight costs, insurance, and foreign exchange costs; government impositions such as import duties, excise taxes, value added taxes; biofuel costs and other costs such as port charges, refining costs, storage cost, handling costs, marketing costs, transshipment costs, and the oil company's profit. Dapat maging malinaw at bukas ang anumang pagbabago sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo --Gatchalian Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maging malinaw at bukas ang anumang paggalaw sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatibay ng batas upang matiyak na ang kapakanan at interes ng mga mamimili ay lubos na napoprotektahan. "Upang masiguro ang transparency at patas na pagpepresyo o fair retail pricing, ang anumang impormasyon na may kaugnayan sa adjustment sa presyo ng langis ay dapat na isapubliko, "sabi ni Gatchalian. Kamakailan lang ay naglabas ng desisyon ang Korte Suprema na nagpapatibay sa desisyon ng Court of Appeals hinggil sa kapangyarihan ng isang circular na ipinalabas ng Department of Energy (DOE). Ang circular ay nag-aatas sa mga kompanya ng langis na i-unbundle o i-detalye ang anumang adjustment sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo, kasama na ang mga eksplanasyon at supporting documents. "Mas mainam na magbalangkas tayo ng batas para masigurong tuloy-tuloy na ang pagpapatupad ng mga polisiya," ani Gatchalian. "Mahalaga ang bukas at tapat na komunikasyon sa pagitan ng pamahalaan, mga kompanya ng langis, at ng publiko upang mapanatili ang tiwala at mapangalagaan ang interes ng mamamayan, lalo na sa panahong pabago-bago ang presyo sa merkado," dagdag ng senador. Matatandaang naghain si Gatchalian ng Senate Bill 2081 na naglalayong amyendahan ang Republic Act 8479, o kilala bilang Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act, sa pamamagitan ng pag-institutionalize ng transparency sa industriya. Ang panukala ay naglalayong tugunan ang isang legislative gap sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay sa DOE ng tahasang awtoridad na atasan ang mga nasa downstream oil industry na kabahagi ng retail ng mga produktong petrolyo na magsumite ng impormasyon sa cost components kapag ang average na presyo ng Dubai crude oil para sa tatlong magkakasunod na buwan ay katumbas o higit sa $80 kada bariles. Ang panukala ay tahasang nag-aatas sa DOE na obligahin ang pagsisiwalat ng aktwal na mga gastos kabilang ang import cost, freight costs, insurance, at foreign exchange costs. Kabilang din dito ang import duties, excise taxes, value added taxes, biofuel costs at iba pang gastos kagaya ng port charges, refining costs, storage cost, handling costs, at kita ng kompanya ng langis.

