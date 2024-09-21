President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms and flooding from August 8-10, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Tribal Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Catherine O. Fan has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further assessments.