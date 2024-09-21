Lane Closure on US 40, in Wheeling, to Begin Sunday, September 22, 2024

Page Content A portion of US 40, between Berry Street and 225 McColloch Street, in Wheeling, will have a lane closure, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 22, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Motorists are advised to slow down, reduce speed, and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

