Single Lane Closure on Interstate 77, Across the Little Kanawha River Bridge, on Monday, September 23, 2024
There will be a single lane closure on northbound and southbound Interstate 77, across the Little Kanawha River Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 23, 2024, for a bridge inspection.
Motorists traveling on I-77 should not experience any significant delays; however, they are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
