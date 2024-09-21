Previous Federal Disaster Assistance May Not Affect Eligibility for Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE, La.– Homeowners and renters in eight parishes, who have suffered losses following Hurricane Francine, are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, even if you have applied for assistance for previous disasters.

Residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne parishes should apply regardless of your previous losses and assistance.

Disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT daily. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

If you have flood, homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.