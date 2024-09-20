FTC Presents Criminal Liaison Unit Award to USPIS Postal Inspector Kathy Broderick

The Federal Trade Commission has awarded Kathy Broderick, a retired Postal Inspector in the U.S. Postal Inspection Services’ Chicago Division, with the Commission’s 2024 Criminal Liaison Unit Consumer Shield Award. The award recognizes a criminal investigator exemplifying the spirit of cooperation that the Criminal Liaison Unit (CLU) seeks to promote.

“American consumers have benefitted immeasurably from the excellent law enforcement partnership between the FTC and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said James Kohm, Associate Director of the FTC’s Division of Enforcement. “Kathy’s invaluable service is a great example of that partnership and illustrates why it is so important.”

Broderick has provided critical assistance over many years to FTC attorneys and investigators on a range of cases combatting fraud, including enforcement actions against those deceptively marketing health care products, “discount” cards, and business directory services—schemes that have cost consumers more than $200 million. Her work helping the FTC identify the people behind these schemes, locating where the entities operated, and developing evidence to prove the alleged fraudulent practices has benefitted American consumers. In addition to helping the FTC in its civil law enforcement work, some of the cases that Broderick has assisted with also have led to multiple criminal prosecutions resulting in convictions and prison sentences.

The FTC often coordinates with criminal law enforcement to ensure the successful prosecution of fraudsters who prey on American consumers. Since its inception in 2003, the FTC’s CLU has contributed to the successful criminal prosecution of thousands of fraudulent telemarketers, mortgage relief scammers, health care fraudsters, and others preying on American consumers.