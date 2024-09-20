Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Oct. 1 and 8, 2024

MARYLAND, September 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 20, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Oct. 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony on the Spending Control Limits that the Montgomery and Prince George’s County Councils will set for the FY26 WSSCWater budget. By November 1 each year, the Councils approve initial annual ceilings for WSSC Water’s Proposed Budget regarding new debt, debt service, water and sewer operating expenses, and the maximum average rate increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Final joint action on the WSSCWater budget will occur next May.

Oct. 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

Bill 18-24, Housing Policy - Standards and Procedures - Amendments , would remove the requirement for the Housing Opportunities Commission to send notice and hold public hearings on assisted family housing proposals, and generally amend the laws governing family assisted housing in the County.

Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses - Amended Requirements , would extend the age limit for vehicles that are permitted to provide taxicab service in the County, modify the standards required for a taxicab driver identification card, clarify certain language as it pertains to reporting accidents involving taxicabs, and generally amend the laws governing the licensing and regulation of taxicabs.

Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing - Amendments, would increase the maximum amount of funds a certified candidate may retain to pay post-election expenses, require periodic adjustments to permissible contribution limits and retention amounts based upon the Consumer Price Index, make updates and technical corrections throughout the public campaign financing law, and generally amend the County law related to public campaign financing.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

