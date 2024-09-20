Shapiro Administration Invests in PA’s Life Sciences Industry, Celebrates Adare Pharma Solutions’ Relocation of Global Headquarters to Philadelphia from New Jersey

The Commonwealth’s $2.9 million investment in the growing company will create 115 new, well-paying jobs and retain another 200 existing jobs statewide.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger celebrated the Shapiro Administration’s investments in the Commonwealth’s life sciences industry and helped cut the ribbon on Adare Pharma Solutions’ $16.8 million expansion, which includes the relocation of its global headquarters from New Jersey to Philadelphia.

Announced by Governor Josh Shapiro in August 2024, the expansion and relocation will create at least 115 new, well-paying jobs and retain 200 existing Pennsylvania jobs. Along with relocating its global headquarters to Pennsylvania, the company is expanding its two Philadelphia manufacturing and packaging facilities.

“Having a company like Adare relocate its global headquarters to Philadelphia is a fantastic win for our Commonwealth and proves Pennsylvania gets it done,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “The company’s growth is helping to boost our already robust life sciences sector ― a key element of our Economic Development Strategy — while creating more opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

The Commonwealth provided Adare Pharma Solutions with a $2.4 million funding offer for its expansion. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to announce the relocation of Adare’s global headquarters to Philadelphia. This move highlights the growing importance of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia as a premier life sciences hub,” said Tom Sellig, CEO, Adare Pharma Solutions. “We are especially grateful to Governor Josh Shapiro and the Governor’s Action Team for their invaluable support in making this relocation possible. Their commitment to fostering a strong business environment is helping companies like Adare continue to grow by providing access to top talent and key markets.”

Adare Pharma Solutions provides end-to-end integrated services, from product development through commercial manufacturing and packaging, with expertise focusing on oral dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. The company currently operates facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make the Commonwealth a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. Announced earlier this year, the Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities in the Economic Development Strategy to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania's first economic development strategy in 20 years.

