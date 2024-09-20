West Africa: Red Cross teams increase humanitarian assistance after floods hit conflict areas

Alau Dam breached it banks in the early hours of 10 September, causing flooding in Maiduguri city in the Northeast of Nigeria. Prior to the incident, heavy rainfall flooded many areas of Borno state affecting road access. Overall, more than 414,000 people have been affected with many houses and crops destroyed. There is real concern for the civilian population already affected by ongoing protracted conflict.

In coordination with the ICRC, Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) volunteers and staff have been involved in search and rescue operations, medical evacuations and giving first aid, as well as reuniting families separated by floodwaters and the safe and dignified management of dead bodies. Their teams have retrieved 22 dead bodies to date, while 76 children have been reunited with their families. A total of 117 people were evacuated from four medical facilities affected by the rising waters. The ICRC has also donated 150 body bags to the NRCS, the State Specialist Hospital and State Emergency Management Agency.

NRCS has launched hygiene promotion activities in three camps hosting flood affected communities in coordination with the ICRC. As part of a cholera preparedness drive, the ICRC is positioning contingency stock including AquaTabs and Chlorine powder to respond. NRCS volunteers are being trained on how to use these materials and are prioritizing the cleaning of wells, hand pumps, boreholes, and other community water sources. The ICRC has organized psychosocial support sessions for NRCS staff and volunteers who have been involved in multiple flood response activities.

In the coming days, the ICRC in close cooperation with NRCS, will handover essential household items to affected households, including mats, blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen kits, mosquito nets, buckets, jerry cans, soap, hygiene kits and loincloths.