Greater Vancouver REALTORS® welcomes its first ever Chief Membership Officer

We are excited to welcome Ash to our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to this newly developed role within the organization.” — Jeff King, GVR CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) have appointed Ashutosh “Ash” Anil as the organization's first ever Chief Membership Officer (CMO).

The CMO is a new senior leadership position developed to help GVR identify the tools and technology, systems, and process improvements necessary to provide exceptional customer service to the organization’s more than 15,000 REALTOR® members and 500 real estate brokerages.

Starting on September 23, 2024, Ash will be a key member of GVR’s senior leadership team responsible for the strategy, direction, and service enhancement for our MLS®️, Professional Development, Member Services, Events, and Professional Standards areas.

Ash brings extensive experience leading customer experience operations and transformations across industries and countries, including Canada, the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. He has worked across different sectors such as telecom, retail, public service, and technology for brands like Three Telecom UK, Rogers Communications, Best Buy Canada, Stern Partners, Technical Safety BC, and Hughes Network Systems.

"We are excited to welcome Ash to our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to this newly developed role within the organization,” Jeff King, GVR’s CEO said. “The establishment of the CMO position signals our long-term commitment to providing an innovative and superior customer service experience to our members day in and out.”

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. GVR provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors.ca.

