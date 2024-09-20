When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: September 20, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Wheat Company Name: Grace Imports, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Kara Boondhi, Kerala Mixture, and Spicy Murukku snack products

Company Announcement

Grace Imports, LLC., of Tucker, GA - September 20, 2024, is voluntarily recalling 250g bags of Kara Boondhi, Batch No. 2Al488 UPC 8 904123 53706, 300g bags of Kerala Mixture, Batch No. 2Al564 UPC 8 904123 500329 and 250g bag Spicy Murukku Batch No. 2Al504 UPC 8 904123 because these products contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE BATCH NO. USE BY UPC Kara Boondhi 250g 2Al4B8 07/30/2025 8 904123 537066 Kerala Mixture 300g 2Al564 07/30/2025 8 904123 500329 Spicy Murukku 250g 2Al504 07/30/2025 8 904123 537103

On 8/29/24 the firm was notified by the by their supplier that the label does not state that the Asafetida used in the product contains wheat.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed on August 20, 2024. These products were packaged in plastic bags and sold in retail stores in Georgia. Images of the products are below.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Biju Joseph at 770-270-1010, Monday - Friday, 11AM- 7PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.