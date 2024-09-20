Attorney General Joins Fight Against International Arms Trafficking



OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as part of a coalition of 14 attorneys general, submitted a multi-state letter to congressional leaders supporting the passage of the Caribbean Arms Trafficking Causes Harm Act (CATCH Act) and encouraging Congress to take additional steps to stop the flow of illegally trafficked firearms from the United States into the Caribbean. The flow of such illegally trafficked arms has led to a rise in gun violence in the Caribbean, and particularly in Haiti, which is experiencing deteriorating security conditions amidst increased gang violence, making it more challenging for international agencies to provided much-needed humanitarian aid.

“We must stop the flow of illegal weapons from the United States to our neighbors in the Caribbean,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The CATCH Act is a step forward in the fight against gun violence in our nation and internationally. My office is committed to the safety and well-being of residents of California and beyond our borders. We will never stop pushing for commonsense measures to prevent gun violence.”

The CATCH Act would require the U.S. Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions to provide an annual report to Congress on implementation of anti-arms-trafficking provisions, including the number, destination, and method of transportation of firearms, ammunition, and accessories in relation to investigations and prosecutions, and coordination of efforts with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, and any regional or international organizations. The letter urges Congress to consider additional ways to address illegal arms trafficking by providing sufficient resources to inspectors at U.S. ports and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”), and requesting briefings from relevant U.S. agencies.

Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia in filing the brief.

A copy of the comment letter can be found here.

