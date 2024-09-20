Attorney General James Urges Congress to Pass Legislation to Stop Gun Trafficking into Caribbean Countries

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 12 attorneys general calling on Congress to take action to stop gun trafficking from the United States to Caribbean countries. In their letter, the attorneys general write that gun trafficking from the United States has contributed to gun violence in Caribbean countries, where many New Yorkers and Americans have families. The coalition outlines a number of measures Congress can take to help reduce gun trafficking into the Caribbean, including ensuring inspectors at ports have enough resources to make inspections and passing the Caribbean Arms Trafficking Causes Harm (CATCH) Act. The CATCH Act would provide state and federal governments with more information about gun trafficking into the Caribbean and determine which anti-gun trafficking methods are working to reduce gun violence.

“American-made guns are flowing into Caribbean nations and communities and fueling violence, chaos, and senseless tragedies throughout the region,” said Attorney General James. “This issue hits especially close to home, as many New Yorkers have family in Caribbean nations who are enduring dangerous conditions, partially because of easy access to dangerous weapons from our country. We have a responsibility to address this crisis, and that is why I am calling on Congress to take action to stop gun trafficking into Caribbean countries. When we tackle the gun violence crisis from every angle, we protect everyone.”

In their letter, Attorney General James and the coalition of attorneys general write that the number of guns smuggled into the Caribbean from the United States has surged in recent years and contributes significantly to gun violence in those countries. For instance, a 2023 United Nations report indicated that the United States has been a “principal source of firearms and munitions in Haiti.” Additionally, the Jamaican Security Ministry estimates that at least 200 guns are trafficked from the United States into the country each month. The attorneys general write that addressing the outbound flow of guns from the United States is “a service to our constituents,” many of whom have ties to family and loved ones in the Caribbean.

Attorney General James and the coalition of attorneys general are calling on Congress to pass the CATCH Act, which would give both state and federal governments much-needed information about gun trafficking into Caribbean countries and anti-trafficking measures. In addition, the attorneys general are asking Congress to take additional steps to stop gun trafficking into those countries, including by:

Ensuring that inspectors at American ports are given sufficient resources to inspect shipments being sent from the United States to countries in the Caribbean;

Ensuring that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sufficient funding to inspect federal firearms licensees that are responsible for a disproportionate number of firearms that are traced after having been used in crimes in countries in the Caribbean; and

Requesting briefings from the United States Postal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice about their ongoing efforts to interdict shipments of guns from the United States to countries in the Caribbean, with a focus on what additional resources and legal tools they need to accomplish this important task.

Joining Attorney General James in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

“I am appreciative of Attorney General James on these latest actions to stop gun trafficking from the U.S. to Caribbean nations,” said U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat. “I introduced legislation in Congress to reauthorize funding for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), which further strengthens our actions to combat crime and illicit drug trafficking, while supporting peace and stability to the region. I commend Attorney General James and each of the attorneys general for their ongoing state-federal collaboration to stop the flow of gun trafficking between our nations.”

“American gun manufacturers aren’t just flooding our own streets with weapons of war, they’re exporting our gun violence epidemic to neighboring nations like Haiti,” said U.S. Representative Dan Goldman. “I welcome Attorney General James' leadership in calling for the stemming of illegal international gun trafficking and will continue working in Congress to crack down on illegal gun traffickers by finally passing commonsense gun safety legislation that safeguards communities both at home and abroad.”

“Gun trafficking is having devastating impacts on families here at home and around the world. We must do everything in our power to stop this illegal flow of weapons that is leading to deadly gun violence,” said U.S. Representative Joe Morelle. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have continually called for sufficient funding for ATF and increased resources to stop gun trafficking. I am grateful to Attorney General James for her leadership and partnership on this important issue and I look forward to our continued work together.”

“The unfettered flow of illegal guns from States without gun safety laws doesn’t just harm Americans—these weapons are being trafficked out of the country to facilitate crimes in Caribbean countries,” said U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler. “I applaud Attorney General James’ leadership to fight the epidemic of gun violence and will continue to support these commonsense efforts to end the trafficking of weapons both within and from the United States.”

“As we work to root out gun violence at home, we must also act to eliminate the scourge of arms trafficking on our neighbors,” said U.S. Representative Nydia M. Velázquez. “Weapons trafficking is currently fueling instability in Caribbean nations, particularly in Hati, where guns from the United States are empowering gangs to terrorize their communities, and I thank Attorney General James for highlighting this issue. Congress must pass the CATCH Act to help provide authorities with the information needed to disrupt trafficking networks and ultimately make the U.S. and the nations of the Caribbean safer.”

“We've long known that firearms are being trafficked around the US, flooding our communities with deadly weapons and putting our lives and safety at risk,” said Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie. “I'm proud to have written the nation's first law to hold bad actors in the gun industry liable for reckless conduct that allows this situation to occur, and honored to stand with our Attorney General as she leads the fight against gun trafficking from the US to Caribbean nations.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the devastating impact that gun trafficking from the United States is having on our Caribbean neighbors and it is our duty to take action. The CATCH Act is a crucial step toward implementing effective measures to combat this crisis," said Senator Roxanne J. Persaud. “I thank Attorney General James and the attorneys general for helping to protect communities both here and abroad from the scourge of gun violence.”

“Attorney General James’ leadership in calling for the CATCH Act is a vital step toward protecting our communities,” said Senator Luis Sepulveda. “Gun trafficking from the U.S. into the Caribbean has devastating consequences, and we must do everything in our power to combat this crisis. I stand firmly with the Attorney General in urging Congress to take action.”

“America's deadly gun epidemic is spreading like wildfire to vulnerable Caribbean nations,” said Assemblymember Khaleel M. Anderson. “Weapons trafficking from within the United States exports violence into the Caribbean, destabilizes island nations, and jeopardizes their sovereignty. We owe it to the millions in diaspora in New York to take meaningful action to stem the flow of illegal firearms into the Caribbean. I am proud to stand with Attorney General James in urging swift federal action to ensure justice and save countless innocent lives.”

“The unchecked flow of illegal guns from the United States into the Caribbean is fueling violence and destabilizing communities across the region,” said Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest. “Congress must act now to pass comprehensive legislation to stop gun trafficking, and I applaud Attorney General James for her leadership on this issue. Our Caribbean neighbors deserve safety, stability, and the ability to thrive without the constant threat of gun violence, which we know all too well here at home. By strengthening enforcement, closing loopholes, and promoting regional cooperation, we can protect lives on both sides of our borders and build a safer future for all.”

“Thank you, Attorney General James, for enforcing laws meant to protect the lives of Americans,” said Assemblymember Charles Lavine. “We all must continue to fight the pandemic of gun violence using all means necessary which includes action such as this and passing strong but sensible gun legislation.”

“The inexcusable violence that continues in the Caribbean cannot be fueled by trafficked American weapons,” said Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages. “Congress must work collaboratively with states, local governments, and our international partners to ensure enough is being done to stop this gun trafficking. Passing the CATCH Act will help stop this outflow of weaponry which is making the humanitarian situation worse in Haiti and across the region. I commend Attorney General James and this coalition of state attorneys general for their efforts to make everyone safer from gun violence.”

“We commend Attorney General James for leading the charge to urge Congress to pass the CATCH Act which will help curb the devastating gang violence occurring in the Caribbean, most notably in Haiti,” said Assemblymember Clyde Vanel. “Curbing the flow of illegal firearms from the United States is critical to promote security in our hemisphere and it also deeply impacts families and communities here in New York, including many New Yorkers like myself who have direct ties to these regions. We must do all we can to protect our loved ones and foster stability both at home and abroad.”

“I join Attorney General James and concerned residents here and abroad in calling on Congress to take action to stop the illegal trafficking of guns from America to Caribbean countries,” said Assemblymember Latrice Walker. “Passing the Caribbean Arms Trafficking Causes Harm (CATCH) Act will help federal and local authorities figure out the best ways to combat the flow of weapons, which inevitably fall into the hands of criminals. I have many friends in my district in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and in neighboring communities who have relatives in Jamaica and Haiti, two of the countries that, unfortunately, are far too often destinations for these guns. This legislation would pay safety dividends to the people of the Caribbean. I urge Congress to pass it.”

“As the co-chair of the Anti-Gun Violence Subcommittee of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus, and an advocate for over 20 years, representing one of the largest Caribbean communities in New York, it is imperative that in efforts to heal our communities of gun violence, we continue to advocate for support beyond our borders by putting an end to gun trafficking,” said Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman. “I stand with Attorney General James and my fellow colleagues in the legislature to highlight the urgent need to reduce gun trafficking impacting the peace and security of our beloved Caribbean nations. Supporting the CATCH Act is vital for state and federal governments to ensure we receive the necessary information to activate working methods to reduce gun trafficking.”

“As a strong supporter of long-overdue gun safety initiatives in the United States, I am especially cognizant of how preventing the flow of illegal firearms is both a matter of public safety and promoting in Caribbean nations just a short distance from America’s shores,” said Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker. “I applaud Attorney General James for spearheading a vital effort to disrupt international crime syndicates that enhances America’s security both at home and abroad.”

Since taking office in 2019, Attorney General James has removed more than 7,400 firearms from New York streets and communities through buyback events and takedowns of illegal gun trafficking rings. In May 2024, Attorney General James took more than 200 guns off the streets in Kingston and Watervliet. Attorney General James has also been a national leader in protecting New Yorkers from gun violence. In August 2024, Attorney General James led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in support of commonsense state and federal laws that regulate the sale of guns to keep communities safe. In April 2024, Attorney General James took down gun traffickers for selling ghost guns and other firearms in Central New York. In March 2024, Attorney General James secured a $7.8 million judgment against gun retailer Indie Guns for illegally selling ghost gun components in New York. In February 2024, Attorney General James announced the takedowns of a gun trafficking network that sold ghost guns and assault-style rifles and a narcotics trafficking network in Dutchess County.