Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market Size to Achieve USD 84.84 Bn by 2034

The global electric vehicle maintenance market size is calculated at USD 21.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve around USD 84.84 billion by 2034, registering a solid CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle maintenance market size is predicted to increase from USD 18.21 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 73.96 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.





Major Key Insights of the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

Asia Pacific dominated the electric vehicle maintenance market in 2023.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By electrical vehicle type, FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) segment is expected to grow at fastest rate over the forecast period.

By component type, electrical segment is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, passenger cars the segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.



The Growing Need for Electric Vehicle Maintenance: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more popular, the demand for effective maintenance solutions is rising. With more EVs hitting the roads, there’s a significant opportunity for businesses in the automotive maintenance sector. Government support and increased environmental awareness are driving this trend, making specialized services for EVs increasingly necessary.

While EVs are environmentally friendly, they come with unique maintenance challenges. Research shows that EVs encounter 79% more maintenance issues than traditional gasoline-powered cars. This presents a substantial opportunity for service providers who can meet the needs of this expanding fleet.

Switching from gasoline to electric power creates a new landscape for vehicle owners. Many consumers are unfamiliar with the specific maintenance needs of EVs, leading them to seek professional services rather than trying DIY solutions. Service providers are responding by highlighting their expertise and specialized skills, which helps them attract more customers.

A key aspect of electric vehicles is their lithium-ion batteries. Despite improvements in safety, these batteries can still pose risks, such as the potential for re-ignition even after cooling. This has led to increased demand for maintenance services that can effectively address these safety concerns and ensure the reliable operation of EV batteries.

However, the high costs associated with both electric vehicles and their maintenance can be a barrier for many consumers, particularly those with limited financial means. This could restrict access to professional services and hinder overall market growth.

Despite these challenges, the future of the electric vehicle maintenance market looks bright. As the industry evolves, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform service efficiency and customer satisfaction. AI technology could introduce innovative solutions that enhance the maintenance experience for electric vehicle owners.

How AI is Driving Growth in the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance market by enhancing efficiency and predictive capabilities. By integrating AI, companies can analyze vast amounts of data from EVs to predict potential issues before they become serious problems. This proactive approach not only minimizes unexpected breakdowns but also extends the lifespan of EV components. AI-powered diagnostic tools streamline the repair process, making it faster and more accurate. These tools use machine learning algorithms to identify faults and recommend precise solutions, reducing human error and improving service quality.

Moreover, AI facilitates real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics, allowing technicians to address issues without requiring immediate physical intervention. This capability is particularly beneficial for managing a fleet of EVs, as it optimizes maintenance schedules and reduces downtime. The efficiency gains and cost savings achieved through AI integration attract more players to the EV maintenance sector, spurring market growth. Overall, AI is set to become a cornerstone of the EV maintenance market, driving advancements and expanding opportunities for service providers.

Navigating the Supply Chain in the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

The supply chain in the electric vehicle (EV) maintenance market operates as a dynamic and interconnected network, crucial for sustaining the growing EV sector. At its core, the supply chain begins with the procurement of specialized components and tools required for EV maintenance. Manufacturers and suppliers work closely to ensure a steady flow of high-quality parts such as batteries, electric drivetrains, and advanced diagnostic equipment.

Logistics plays a pivotal role, involving the efficient transportation of these components from suppliers to maintenance centers. This requires coordination between shipping companies, warehousing facilities, and inventory managers to minimize delays and maintain stock levels. Maintenance service providers, including repair shops and dealerships, rely on a streamlined supply chain to offer timely and effective services to EV owners.

Technological advancements, such as real-time tracking and predictive analytics, enhance supply chain efficiency by forecasting demand and optimizing inventory management. Additionally, partnerships between stakeholders, including OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarket suppliers, facilitate information sharing and collaborative problem-solving, ensuring that the supply chain remains resilient and responsive to market needs.

Overall, a well-orchestrated supply chain is vital for supporting the rapid growth and maintenance needs of the EV industry.

Key Components and Corporate Contributions to the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market Ecosystem

The Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance market is driven by several key components and the active involvement of various companies. Central to this ecosystem are battery management systems, charging infrastructure, and diagnostic tools. Battery management systems ensure optimal performance and longevity of EV batteries. Companies like Tesla and Panasonic are leading in battery technology, continuously innovating to enhance efficiency and reliability.

Charging infrastructure is another crucial component. Companies such as ChargePoint and EVgo are expanding networks of public charging stations, making EV maintenance more accessible. They focus on improving charging speed and accessibility to support the growing number of electric vehicles.

Diagnostic tools and software are essential for identifying and addressing issues in EVs. Firms like Bosch and AVL are at the forefront, developing advanced diagnostic equipment and software that help technicians efficiently service electric vehicles.

Together, these components and companies create a robust ecosystem that supports the maintenance and longevity of electric vehicles, ensuring they remain a viable and efficient option for consumers worldwide.

Surge in Electric Three-Wheeler Sales Fuels Growth in Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

The electric three-wheeler market is booming, with nearly half of all three-wheelers on the road now electric. This surge outpaces the adoption rates for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. As a result, maintenance providers are experiencing heightened demand due to the variety of electric three-wheelers—ranging from tricycles to rickshaws and trucks—that require regular servicing.

The commercial appeal of electric three-wheelers is driving this demand even further. Businesses rely on these vehicles to remain operational and roadworthy, leading to more frequent maintenance requests.

Government initiatives are also playing a vital role in accelerating the growth of electric vehicles. To reduce the environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles, many governments are introducing policies that support electric vehicle adoption, such as tax breaks and fee waivers. These measures not only make it easier for manufacturers to enter the market but also create favorable conditions for the electric vehicle maintenance sector.

Additionally, major automotive manufacturers are increasingly investing in electric vehicle technology, further fueling industry growth. Companies like Suzuki and Hyundai are stepping into the electric vehicle arena, which promises a bright future for the sector. As new electric models become available, the demand for maintenance services is expected to rise significantly.

Key players in the market are focused on launching new electric vehicles, which is further driving the demand for electric vehicle maintenance. For example, in November 2023, Mitsubishi Motors unveiled the Minicab EV, a kei-car class electric commercial vehicle with a unique monobox design.





Understanding Electric Vehicle Maintenance: A Look at Current Trends

As the electric vehicle (EV) market grows, maintenance practices are adapting to new technologies and consumer preferences. Here’s an overview of the maintenance needs for different types of electric vehicles, focusing on the components that require the most attention.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Take the Lead

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are rapidly becoming the most popular choice among electric vehicles. By 2024, BEVs are expected to capture an impressive 58.5% of the electric vehicle market share. This rise reflects a strong consumer shift toward BEVs, particularly among those focused on sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint.

Why BEVs Are Surpassing Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

There are several reasons why BEVs are preferred over Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). BEVs operate exclusively on electricity, making them a better fit for sustainability goals compared to HEVs, which use both electric power and traditional internal combustion engines. While HEVs do include electric components, their maintenance often involves standard vehicle upkeep, which may not be categorized as electric vehicle maintenance.

Maintenance Trends: Mechanical Components vs. Electric Parts

Mechanical Components: The Core of Maintenance Needs

Despite the technological advancements in EVs, mechanical components remain crucial and require significant attention. For 2024, mechanical components are anticipated to account for approximately 54.3% of the maintenance market. This is because, even though EVs generally have fewer mechanical parts compared to traditional vehicles, the existing mechanical components still necessitate regular upkeep to ensure optimal performance.

The Need for Ongoing Maintenance

Electric vehicles, including BEVs and HEVs, still possess mechanical parts that are integral to their operation. These components, from suspension systems to steering mechanisms, need diligent maintenance to prevent wear and ensure the smooth functioning of the vehicle. As a result, while the proportion of mechanical components in electric vehicles is less compared to traditional vehicles, their maintenance remains a critical aspect of overall vehicle upkeep.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Country-Specific Growth Trends and Developments (2024-2034)

The electric vehicle (EV) market is on the rise globally, fueled by government initiatives, infrastructure improvements, and growing consumer awareness. This report delves into the anticipated growth of the EV market across various countries, highlighting key factors driving this expansion.

Country-Wise Growth Projections

India

India is poised to lead the global EV market, with an impressive projected growth rate of 18.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The country’s commitment to sustainability and supportive policies are key factors propelling the rapid development of its electric vehicle sector. For example, Tata Motors recently announced the launch of the Curvv EV, starting at $20,832.

United States

The U.S. EV market is set to see strong growth, with an expected CAGR of 17.5%. Significant investments in charging infrastructure, such as a recent $50 million grant from the Transportation Department for upgrading EV charging stations, will support this expansion.

United Kingdom

The UK is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the next decade. Although it faces challenges like a shortage of EV maintenance specialists, the country’s commitment to sustainability and rising consumer interest in electric vehicles are likely to drive growth.

Germany

Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8%. As a leader in automotive innovation, the country’s dedication to expanding EV infrastructure and green technologies is essential for its growth.

China

China continues to dominate the global EV market, with a projected CAGR of 16.7%. Factors such as large-scale production capabilities, an extensive charging network, and government incentives significantly contribute to its growth.

South Korea

South Korea’s EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%. The presence of major manufacturers like Hyundai, which promotes EV maintenance through initiatives like the 'EV Tech Lab,' enhances the country’s growth potential.

Canada

Canada is projected to see a CAGR of 16.0%. The country’s focus on sustainable transportation solutions and supportive government policies are critical for the electric vehicle market's growth.

Italy

Italy is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increasing investments in EV infrastructure and rising consumer interest in electric vehicles are key drivers of this growth.

Australia

Australia’s EV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. While still developing, government efforts to enhance EV infrastructure and promote green transportation are likely to boost growth.

Spain

Spain is projected to experience a CAGR of 14.0%. Ongoing developments in EV infrastructure and growing public awareness about electric vehicles will contribute to its growth.

France

France is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%. With a strong focus on reducing carbon emissions and expanding EV infrastructure, the country is well-positioned for continued growth in the electric vehicle sector.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Infrastructure Development: In the United States, significant investments in EV infrastructure, such as the recent USD 50 million grant for EV charging stations, are enhancing the market’s growth potential. Similarly, countries like Germany and China are advancing their EV infrastructure to support market expansion.

Government Initiatives: Government policies and incentives play a crucial role in fostering market growth. For instance, India's aggressive sustainability targets and the UK’s commitment to environmental sustainability are driving the electric vehicle sector forward.

Automobile Manufacturer Presence: Countries with prominent car manufacturers, like South Korea, benefit from increased demand for EV maintenance services. Manufacturers like Hyundai are actively engaging in educational initiatives to promote EV maintenance.

Consumer Demand: Growing consumer awareness and demand for sustainable transport solutions are critical factors influencing market growth. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles in countries such as the UK and France reflects this trend.

Browse More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Recent Developments in the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

The electric vehicle (EV) maintenance market is predominantly shaped by a few leading players, despite the rapid emergence of new entrants. Among the giants in this sector is Robert Bosch GmbH, which leverages its technological edge to maintain a competitive advantage. Bosch’s advanced in-house technologies, including a sophisticated cloud-based EV battery management service, position it well ahead of its competitors.

Another significant player, Hyundai Motor Company, is investing in the training of its maintenance personnel. By equipping them with specialized skills in electric vehicle maintenance, Hyundai is ensuring that its service network is well-prepared to handle the complexities of EV upkeep.

Recent developments in the market highlight the growing focus on EV maintenance. In February 2024, Logistics UK introduced two electric truck maintenance training programs. These programs, developed in partnership with Stephenson, Brooksby, and Melton (SMB) College and Bristol College, aim to address the skills gap in EV maintenance for commercial vehicles.

In March 2023, Earthling Automotive expanded its service offerings by incorporating electric vehicle maintenance into its portfolio. This move targets the San Francisco Bay Area, reflecting a growing demand for specialized EV maintenance services in the region.

Top Companies in the Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Motor Company

LKQ Corporation

The Hybrid Shop

Certified Service

HEVRA Europe OU

YCC Service Center

RAD AIR COMPLETE CAR CARE

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Axalta Refinish

Market Segments

By Electric Vehicle Type

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)

PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)

By Component Type

Mechanical

Electrical

Others





By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

