Canada pledges CAD 250,000 to support food, animal and plant health standards

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed her appreciation for Canada's generosity. "I thank Canada for its longstanding commitment to the STDF. Canada's contribution will allow the STDF to advance agricultural innovation, facilitate safe trade, and promote global food security. This support is necessary for fostering inclusive trade and enabling developing countries to actively participate in the global marketplace," she said.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, said: "Canada has a role to play when it comes to supporting efforts to improve food security, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable economic growth around the world. This investment will create opportunities for developing countries to enhance their trading relationships and competitiveness, while supporting a safe and secure global food system."

The donation underscores Canada's long-standing commitment to the STDF's mission, bringing its total contributions to CHF 7.4 million since 2001.

Canada has contributed over CHF 15 million to WTO trust funds over the past 22 years.

The STDF is a global multi-stakeholder partnership that promotes safe and inclusive trade. It was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank Group, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the WTO, which houses and manages the partnership.

In support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the STDF responds to evolving needs, drives inclusive trade and contributes to sustainable economic growth, food security and poverty reduction.

Developing economies and least developed countries are encouraged to apply to the STDF for SPS project and project preparation grants. Information on how to apply is available here.

To date, the STDF has funded over 250 projects benefiting LDCs and other developing economies.