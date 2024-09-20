California continues streak of slashing climate pollution while growing economy

The biggest drop came from transportation, due largely to the increased use of renewable fuels in addition to the growing strength of the zero-emission vehicle market. The electricity sector had its lowest carbon intensity since 2000. Five out of seven sectors tracked had drops which reduced total emissions by 9.3 million metric tons.

“The numbers are clear: our world-leading regulations are reducing emissions, spurring innovation, and bringing us closer to achieving our climate goals,” said California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph. “A future with clean air and a vibrant economy is possible and California is leading the way.”

The latest data underscores a continued trend of steady emissions decline even as the economy continues to grow. Between 2000 to 2022, emissions fell by 20% while California’s gross domestic product increased by 78%, pointing to the effectiveness of the state’s climate action. California has decreased the carbon intensity of its economy by 55% in the last 20 years.