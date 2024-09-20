Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $500,000 to Support Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank’s New Community Kitchen in Reading

The Berks County project is one of 186 recent statewide awards through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which had its funding doubled to $72 million in Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget.

Reading, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s $459,000 investment to support a project by Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank to build a new Community Kitchen in downtown Reading. The project, which recently received support through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), will renovate a long-vacant 51,000-square-foot building at 229 Washington Street.

Funding for the NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, was doubled in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 state budget from $36 million to $72 million. The increased funding is allowing DCED to accept applications for the additional $36 million through October 25, 2024. Project awards for the second round of funding are expected to be announced later this year.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program has an incredible impact on people’s lives and on our neighborhoods – and now that this year’s state budget has doubled its funding, we’re able to encourage even more investments that assist low-income Pennsylvanians and help strengthen communities across our Commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “This award we’re celebrating in Reading is going to make a huge difference in the work that Helping Harvest does to help those in need of food assistance for years to come through the Community Kitchen.”

When completed, the Community Kitchen will provide culinary training for individuals who are leaving incarceration, rehabilitation facilities, or are otherwise in need of job skills. It will create frozen heat-and-eat ready meals to be distributed to those in need of food assistance. The Community Kitchen will also offer the opportunity to accept bulk food donations. Additional non-profit partners, Reading Science Center and the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, will maintain space in the building after renovation.

“We are so appreciative of the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and our Neighborhood Assistance Program donors to this project, which will change the way we support people experiencing food insecurity in Berks and Schuylkill Counties,” said Jay Worrall, President, Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank. “The Helping Harvest Community Kitchen will allow us to leverage new resources in the form of donated food packaged for commercial or restaurant use, and convert it into healthy, ready-to-eat meals for our neighbors. We could not be more excited about the opportunities afforded us by the addition of a commercial kitchen, and a home in downtown Reading!”

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program is all about breathing new life into underserved areas,” said Senator Judy Schwank. “The Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank is the perfect example of a project that will deliver valuable services to people in needs while assisting with the broader redevelopment of a long-vacant building. The success of the Neighborhood Assistance Program is why the legislature came together in this year’s budget to increase the cap on this tax credit from $36 million to $72 million.”

“As we work to strengthen our communities, the Neighborhood Assistance Program and organizations like Helping Harvest play an essential role in ensuring that all families, especially those in low-income areas, have access to the resources they need,” said Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freyitz. “By coming together—businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors—we can address food insecurity and build a future where every family has the opportunity to thrive. I am proud to stand with Helping Harvest and support these critical efforts to uplift and empower our community.”

The Shapiro Administration’s recently announced NAP funding will support a variety of important community projects across Pennsylvania: 30 in the central region; 20 in the Lehigh Valley region; 27 in the northeast region; 26 in the northwest region; 37 in the southeast region; and 45 in the southwest region.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP impact brochure.

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development,visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #