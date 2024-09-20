The 3rd Hunan Tourism Development Conference Opens in Hengyang, Hunan

HENGYANG, China, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Hunan Tourism Development Conference is being held in Hengyang City of Hunan Province in Southern China from September 20 to 22.



The conference is themed "Polishing Hunan's Historical and Cultural Card through Culture-based Tourism," focusing on three main events (Opening Ceremony and Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference, Promotion of key cultural and tourism projects and Hunan Tourism Industry Development Promotion Conference) and five supporting activities, including 2024 Hunan Cultural and Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference and The 3rd Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo.

Hengyang, located in the south of Mount Heng (Hengshan Mountain) in Nanyue, was called Hengzhou in ancient times, and was also elegantly named "City of Wild Geese" because "wild geese flying south would stop here to rest." Hengyang is a famous historical and cultural city with a history of more than 2,000 years. The culture of wild geese has become the root of Hengyang culture and enriched the spiritual treasures of Chinese civilization.

The opening ceremony will bring the AI host "Huo Chuquan" ( popular and widely known). The original two-dimensional mascots will be made three-dimensional through AI technology, integrating "technology" with "culture and tourism." Through visually stunning multimedia technology, this ceremony creates the most "nationwide" and "digital and intelligent" opening ceremony of the Tourism Development Conference, fully demonstrating the confidence and responsibility of Huxiang culture. A number of representative and leading key cultural tourism projects will be promoted during the conference to showcase the achievements of Hunan and the new changes of urban and rural landscape in Hengyang.

The Tourism Development Conference is not only a feast of culture and tourism, but also a good opportunity for development. Hengyang City has organically combined the hosting of the conference with expanding investment and consumption promotion, comprehensively arranged 18 key promotion projects, driven the implementation of 68 "City Revitalization through Culture and Tourism" projects, precisely carried out more than 430 themed investment promotion activities, signed and introduced 19 major cultural tourism projects with a total investment of 18 billion yuan. In the first half of 2024, Hengyang City received 36.178 million tourists, with an increase of 8% year-on-year; tourism revenue was 36.425 billion yuan, with a year-on-year rises of 10.87%.

