POS Security Market Worth $10.3 Billion by 2031- 10.2% CAGR: Current Trends and Growth Drivers

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- POS security measures are crucial as data volumes increase exponentially alongside the growth in known and unknown attack vectors and security threats. The data held within POS systems is hugely valuable and could be highly damaging for organizations and their customers if it is lost or stolen. Organizations that rely on POS systems must prioritize POS security to protect their sensitive customer data and prevent the breach of customer payment information. They must introduce measures that protect POS systems and safeguard customer transactions, and provide training for employees on the risks of POS security policies and incidents.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pos security market garnered $4.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pos security market based on offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global pos security market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global pos security market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global pos security market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global pos security market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Leading market players of the global pos security market analyzed in the research include CardConnect, Epos Now, Vend, Upserve, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Morphisec Ltd., Lightspeed, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., AO Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pos security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Key benefits for stakeholders This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the PoS security market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing PoS security market opportunity. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. In-depth analysis of the PoS security market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global PoS security market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. POS Security Market Key Segments: Offering Solution Services Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Industry Vertical Retail Hospitality Entertainment Healthcare Transportation Others By Region North America (U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa) 