Range Impact Announces Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) (“Range Impact” or the “Company”), a public company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing, is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”).



The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an “established public market” for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale. "We believe that uplisting to the OTCQB would broaden the Company's shareholder base and enhance the Company's visibility and transparency within the investment community," stated Michael Cavanaugh, the Company's CEO. "We believe that uplisting, if achieved, will significantly improve our access to capital and create more efficient trading opportunities," stated Mr. Cavanaugh.

The OTC Markets Group Inc. will review the Company’s OTCQB application pursuant to its ordinary course review process and the Company will endeavor to keep the investment community updated on the status of its application. If the Company’s application to uplist on the OTCQB is approved, the Company expects its common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “RNGE” on the OTCQB.

Additional information about the OTC Markets Group Inc. and its OTCQB can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .

About Range Impact, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Range Impact is a public company (OTC: RNGE) dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Range Impact owns and operates several complementary operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social, and health challenges, with a particular focus on acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites and other undervalued land in economically disadvantaged communities throughout Appalachia. Range Impact takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Range Impact seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into strategic opportunities that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Range Impact, Inc.

Investor Relations

P: +1 (216) 304-6556

E: ir@rangeimpact.com

W: www.rangeimpact.com

