Parker University Honored as a 2024 Great College to Work For® for the Fifth Consecutive Year and Recognized as an Honor Roll Institution

Additionally, Parker earned a spot on the prestigious Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive year

Dallas,Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has once again been recognized as a Great College to Work For® in 2024, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list. Additionally, Parker earned a spot on the prestigious Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive year, a testament to the university’s commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment. Parker University is proud to be recognized in eight key categories: Job Satisfaction and Support, Compensation and Benefits, Faculty Experience, Faculty and Staff Well-being, Professional Development, Mission and Pride, Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness, and Confidence in Senior Leadership.

Parker University offers competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits, including tuition assistance, a generous retirement plan, and a strong sense of community. Faculty may also qualify for Federal Loan Forgiveness Programs. To explore career opportunities at Parker University, visit the Parker University job board [here].

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program, now in its 17th year, is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. It acknowledges institutions with top employee ratings in workplace practices and policies, celebrating colleges that have successfully fostered great workplaces and advanced research into higher education organizational culture.

To learn more about Parker University’s recognition, visit greatcollegesprogram.com.

Attachment

Jim David Parker University 214 562 6284 jim.david@parker.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.