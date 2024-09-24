Ski Lifts Marks 20 Years of Success with Exclusive Ski Holiday Prize

It's Our Birthday and We're Celebrating Big! Win a Ski Holiday

Ski Lifts, a leading global provider of airport transfers, is celebrating 20 years of operations by giving away a dream ski holiday to one lucky customer.

We’re thrilled to partner with Sunweb, SkiSet, and Maison Sport to offer an unforgettable holiday experience. It’s our way of saying thank you to the customers who have supported us over the years,” — Craig Stephenson, Global Head of Sales

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began in January 2005 as a modest service, transporting skiers from Geneva to the picturesque resort of Morzine , has grown into a worldwide network of transfers, catering to skiers, golfers, cruisers, and more. Ski Lifts was founded on a simple but powerful idea: to provide safe, comfortable, reliable transfers for ski holidaymakers at competitive prices.From Alpine Beginnings to Global Reach“Ski Lifts started with one van and a passion for making ski trips hassle-free. Fast forward 20 years, and we now offer transfers in every corner of the globe. Our vision has grown beyond skiing to cover every type of holiday experience,” said Ben Brodie, Head of Operations.From the powdery slopes of Japan and the breath-taking resorts of the Alps to the rugged peaks of Canada, the US, and Scandinavia, Ski Lifts offers seamless transfers for skiers in all the top destinations worldwide.A Dream Ski Holiday in AvoriazTo celebrate their 20th anniversary, Ski Lifts is giving away a luxury ski holiday for two in the world-renowned resort of Avoriaz. In collaboration with Sunweb, SkiSet, and Maison Sport, the lucky winner will enjoy:- 7 nights in a 4-star apartment for two- Full lift passes for the entire stay- Return flights from the UK or EU to Geneva- Ski hire for two- Two private ski lessons- Private transfers from Geneva to Avoriaz and backTo enter, simply book any ski transfer with Ski Lifts by 17th January 2025. Every booking automatically qualifies for the prize draw, and the winner will be announced in January 2025.“We’re thrilled to partner with Sunweb, SkiSet, and Maison Sport to offer such an unforgettable holiday experience. It’s our way of saying thank you to the customers who have supported us over the years,” said Craig Stephenson, Global Head of Sales.A Milestone YearAs Ski Lifts celebrates 20 years of growth and innovation, the company remains dedicated to offering skiers top-tier transfer services across the globe. With a vast international network and a strong focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Ski Lifts continues to make ski holidays seamless for travellers worldwide.----------------------------------------About Ski LiftsSki Lifts, an award-winning Manchester-based company, has two decades of experience in providing reliable, safe, and customer-oriented ski transfer services.Founded in the French Alps and celebrating 20 years in business, Ski Lifts is committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences and looking forward to many more years of serving travellers worldwide.

