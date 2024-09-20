MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CN Police Officers Available For Media Interviews During Rail Safety Week

Be Rail Smart on or around rail property and help prevent accidents and injuries at rail crossings



Help share the message during Rail Safety Week (Sept. 23-29)

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will offer members of the media the opportunity to talk with CN police officers in uniform during Rail Safety Week, an annual public awareness campaign that runs from September 23-29. Throughout the week, CN officers will travel across the country and into communities to participate in safety initiatives at commuter and railway crossings, share rail safety tips and highlight the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks and property.

CN invites media outlets to contact our regional media representatives to arrange onsite, in-studio or on-air interviews. The CN Media Relations team is also happy to offer visual elements for on-camera interviews, online and print outlets.

CN is a proud partner of Rail Safety Week, and our goal is to keep everyone safe on and around the railway throughout the year. With the help of the communities we serve, schools and our media partners, we share important messages about rail crossing safety and the dangers of trespassing throughout North America. Safety is everyone’s responsibility and together we can save lives at railroad crossings and on tracks.

Rail Safety Week Activities

As proud neighbours and part of communities across North America, we continue to work with Operation Lifesaver, our communities and local authorities, CN Police Service officers and other CN employees to help prevent train-related incidents and injuries with online and outdoor activities during the week to promote rail safety. CN continues to invest in rail safety and invites all communities across its network to participate in Rail Safety Week activities.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events across the eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states within our network. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police, contact:

