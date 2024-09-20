Rezolve AI to Host Virtual Investor Update on September 26, 2024

Rezolve AI aims to become a Leading AI Platform for Commerce in the Global eCommerce Market

Rezolve Ai's foundational LLM - brainpowa – Levels-up Conversational Commerce Across 95 Languages

Sets out path to achieve greater than $100 million of expected ARR by 2025



NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for commerce, announced today that it will host its first Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, September 26, 2024, starting at 10:30 AM ET. The presentation will be given by Rezolve AI Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner and select members of Rezolve’s’s management team.

The Company’s first Investor Update is preceded by its successful Nasdaq listing and recently announced initial growth and distribution partnerships such as Creative Dock, ChatWerk and ePages. These milestones underline Rezolve’s significant potential in the AI-powered eCommerce space, driven by its proprietary foundational Large Language Model (LLM), brainpowa.

The program will include a presentation on the Company's key business areas followed by a moderated Q&A session where Participants can submit questions live. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event via email to investors@rezolve.com . Presentations are expected to conclude by 12:00 PM ET.

Registration is available starting on Tuesday, September 24th for virtual attendance at https://www.rezolve.com/investors . Virtual attendees will have access to the webcast, including audio and presentation slides, and can also participate in the Q&A session. A replay of the webcast will be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the Company’s website until October 26, 2024.

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement and driving growth through innovative technology. For more information, visit http://www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact:

Rezolve AI

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Contact:

Kevin McGrath

Managing Director

TraDigitalIR

kevin@tradigitalir.com

+1 646 418 7002

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.