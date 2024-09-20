Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Surge in August

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for August 2024. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a sharp increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.



North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 7,602 in August, which is up 18.9% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 11.5%. The monthly volume surge was driven by a 19.2% increase in request volume for U.S. corporate debt and a 13.6% increase in volume for U.S. corporate equities. Request volumes for short-term certificates of deposit (22.2%) and longer-term certificates of deposit (60.0%) also rose sharply in August.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 20.8% versus July totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 8.8%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 305 new CUSIP requests in August, followed by New York (119) and California (59).

“After two consecutive months of slowdowns in request volume, August brought a significant surge in new issuance activity,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “With this bump in volume, we’re now seeing year-over-year increases in CUSIP request volume across nearly every asset class we track – a sign that issuers are eager to seize on current market dynamics to issue new securities.”

One of the few asset classes to show a monthly decline in CUSIP request volume is international debt, which fell 3.9% in August. Requests for international equity CUSIPs, by contrast, rose 29.8% in August. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 3.6% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 115.2%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for August, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through August 2024:



Asset Class 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YOY Change

International Debt

4,098

1,904 115.2%

Long-Term Municipal Notes 464 279 66.3%

Private Placement Securities

2,910

2,230 30.5%

U.S. Corporate Debt

16,466

13,151 25.2%

U.S. Corporate Equity

7,772

6,482 19.3%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity

4,043

3,396 19.1%

Syndicated Loans 1,895 1,697 11.7%

Municipal Bonds

6,554 6,099 7.5%

International Equity 1,001 1,038 -3.6%

CDs > 1-year Maturity 5,797 6,159 -5.9%

Short-Term Municipal Notes 746 827 -9.8%

CDs < 1-year Maturity 6,727 7,826 -14.0%

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $24 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19 trillion in deposits and extend $12.4 trillion in loans.

