Baby Safety Month: Creating a Safe Environment for Our Little Ones

September is nationally recognized as Baby Safety Month, an annual campaign promoting the safety and well-being of infants by providing parents and caregivers with resources to prevent injury.

Each year, approximately 3,500 infants tragically die from sleep-related incidents, and millions of children are treated for preventable injuries in emergency departments across the United States, highlighting the need for increased public awareness of baby-proofing, safe sleeping environments, and car seat safety.

The City of Boston is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all children, including those in public and private daycare centers, by enforcing proper safety standards and practices to prevent injury and promote a secure environment.

Boston EMS reports that 9 out of 10 car seats in resident vehicles are improperly installed, posing a significant safety risk for children, and emphasizes the importance of correctly fitted car seats to reduce child fatalities in car crashes by over 70%.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and its partners, including Boston Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, offer free car seat installations and inspections to ensure that families have access to essential resources that promote child safety during every car ride.

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing September as Baby Safety Month to promote infant safety and injury prevention in Boston.