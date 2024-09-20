Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR—Retrospective Exhibition of Macao Decorative Archways for the Celebration of China’s National Day opens…

MACAU, September 20 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Oral History Association of Macao, co-organised by the Macau Artist Society, and supported by Macao Daily News, the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region—Retrospective Exhibition of Macao Decorative Archways for the Celebration of China’s National Day” will be held from today (20 September) in the IAM Gallery. Through displaying precious photos of the decorative archways, their design drawings, and interviews with craftsmen, the exhibition with rich, invaluable content showcases the development and changes of the archways built to celebrate the National Day since the late 1940s.

The exhibition consists of four areas, namely “Echoes of Time and Space—Decorative Archways for the Celebration of China’s National Day in History of Macao”, “Bonds with Motherland—Heroes behind the Archways”, “Video of Memories—Oral History Interview” and “Pleasant Interactions—Educational Area”. Precious photos and design drawings of the decorative archways built by Macao compatriots to celebrate the National Day from the late 1940s to the early 1970s will lead the audience to delve into Macao compatriots’ patriotism and love for the country and the city, and to experience the gradual advancement of New China’s economic and cultural achievements and the improvement of people’s lives. IAM hopes that the exhibition will enable visitors to have a deeper understanding of the history of the National Day celebrations in Macao, enhancing their sense of national identity, belonging and national pride.

The exhibition takes place from 20 September to 20 November, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Free Cantonese and Mandarin guided tours will be available on site every Saturday and Sunday, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will also be an outdoor touring exhibition from 15 September to 30 October at Areia Preta Urban Park; 30 October to 15 December at Praça dos Lótus; and 15 December to 24 January next year at Rotunda do Estádio, Taipa. Interested individuals are welcome to visit the exhibition and call the Oral History Association of Macao at 6596 3338 or the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for more details.