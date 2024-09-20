Prodways and SINTX Announce Joint Webinar Stay Ahead of the Curve: “Innovations in Ceramic Manufacturing: The Role of 3D Printing”

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) a leader in advanced ceramics, and Prodways, a global specialist in 3D printing solutions, are excited to announce their jointly sponsored webinar: “Innovations in Ceramic Manufacturing: The Role of 3D Printing.” This live webinar, organized in partnership with TCT Magazine, will take place on September 24th at 9:00 AM EDT/3:00 PM CEST.



The event is tailored for industry professionals eager to explore the transformative impact of additive manufacturing (AM) on ceramic applications. Experts from SINTX and Prodways will delve into the latest advancements in 3D printing technology and discuss how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation in ceramic manufacturing through practical use cases.

A Powerful Partnership Driving Next-Generation 3D Printing

SINTX and Prodways have joined forces to pioneer next-generation 3D printing technology. This collaboration leverages Prodways’ expertise in 3D printer manufacturing and SINTX’s advanced chemical formulations for additive powders, and resins. By combining their strengths, the two companies are pushing the frontiers of 3D printing applications in aerospace and industrial sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prodways to explore the possibilities that 3D printing offers for advanced ceramic manufacturing,” said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX Technologies. “This collaboration on Digital Light Processing (DLP) printing allows us to develop and fine-tune innovative ceramic materials that can be used across a wide range of industries, setting a new standard for what is achievable with additive manufacturing. It also compliments our expertise in Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF ) printing of Silicon Nitride filled filament for biomedical applications”

“Through this partnership, Prodways provides its world-class 3D printing technology and equipment, while SINTX contributes its deep knowledge in ceramic chemistry to create specialized slurries tailored for our systems,” said Vincent Icart (COO & CTO) of Prodways. Together, they aim to revolutionize the production of ceramic components by offering unmatched precision, quality, and efficiency through our combined end to end expertise

Webinar Highlights:

Insights into how additive manufacturing is transforming ceramic production.

Overview of the latest innovations in ceramic 3D printing, including the collaboration between SINTX and Prodways.

Discussions on how 3D printing is expanding the possibilities in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and defense.



Register Today to Secure Your Spot

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the industry’s top experts and gain valuable insights into the future of ceramic manufacturing. Register now to join this exciting event on September 24th at 9:00 AM EDT/3:00 PM CEST.

For more information about the webinar and to register, please visit www.sintx.com or Prodways’ website.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding advancement of ceramic technologies and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation, and the potential to pursue growth opportunities and explore strategic opportunities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

