Global Metal Packaging Industry Set to Experience Robust Growth USD 164.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions, Lightweight Innovations, and Advanced Customization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global metal packaging market is set for robust growth, driven by demand for sustainable solutions, lightweight materials, and advanced customization. Metal cans lead the industry, enhancing product freshness and sustainability. In Canada, the metal packaging market benefits from the rising demand for minimally processed foods, driven by a focus on health and sustainability. In the UK, stringent waste reduction targets boost the appeal of recyclable metal packaging, while in Germany, investments in material science enhance product protection and global reach.

Newark, Del, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal packaging industry is poised for substantial growth, with sales estimated at USD 124.8 billion in 2024 and expected to surge to USD 164.6 billion by 2034. This promising growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% over the forecast period. The sector, which generated USD 120.2 billion in revenue in 2023, is set to showcase a remarkable year-over-year growth of 6.1% in 2024.



The global metal packaging market is witnessing robust demand, driven by a combination of sustainability trends, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. Metal packaging, especially metal cans, dominates the industry due to its superior durability, recyclability, and protective qualities. These attributes make it an ideal choice for preserving the freshness and extending the shelf life of food and beverages, which is increasingly valued by consumers.

The demand for metal packaging is also fueled by the rising focus on environmental sustainability. Metal cans offer high recycling rates and are often seen as more eco-friendly compared to plastic alternatives. This aligns with the growing consumer and regulatory push towards reducing plastic waste and embracing recyclable materials.

Additionally, innovations such as lightweight aluminum cans and advanced metal 3d printing technologies are enhancing the appeal of metal packaging. Lightweighting reduces transportation costs and carbon footprint, while 3d printing allows for customized and aesthetically appealing designs that attract consumers.

Despite challenges related to high production costs, the metal packaging market is set for continued growth as companies and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and quality in packaging solutions.

Metal containers eliminates the need for secondary packaging

The most important factor is that due to the help of metal containers, there can be a scope for elimination of secondary packaging solutions, as these are sturdy to allow for uses independently while in transit and storage. Unlike fragile jars or bottles which may leak or break during transportation or handling, metal containers don't require secondary packing.

It also offers a better barrier against light, oxidation, and contamination than the pouches and bags could ever be made to. Metal containers protect 100% against water and light. Moreover, consumers are likely to consider metal containers tamper-proof, therefore, this can make them more preferred among other packaging formats.

Most secondary packaging material directly goes to the waste bins, reaches landfills, or water bodies when it reaches the end user. Due to increased protests against packaging waste for polluting the eco-system, the manufacturers as well as consumers are concerned in reducing their share of generated waste.

That metal containers are strong further means that no secondary packaging needs to be added to the product, which again is a boost for the sustainability factor that metal containers provide.

Metal can recycling boosts environmental sustainability

The recycling process helps in saving landfill space, while at the same time decreasing raw material costs and energy usage. According to canned food alliance, for every ton of steel recycled, 2,500 pounds of iron ore, 1,400 pounds of coal, and 120 pounds of limestone are conserved.

Food packaging metal cans are fully recyclable. Newly manufactured cans from recycled steel also cut over 70% in greenhouse gas emissions. These add up to the popularity of food cans amongst the environmentally conscious populace.

Canned foods use less energy compared to fresh or frozen foods. It generally includes the gathering of fruits and vegetables that are to be canned and canning them within hours to reduce their environmental impact. Besides this, the cold chain distribution system for shipment and storage requires less energy than fresh and frozen foods; it furthers helps in simplifying the supply chain while ensuring more cost and energy savings. Long shelf life also ensures less food wastage due to spoiling.

Key takeaways from global metal packaging market

Metal cans are projected to capture 1/3 rd of value share and record 5.4% of CAGR in the upcoming decade. Metal drums are anticipate to generate an incremental opportunity of USD 10.6 million in the assessment period.

of value share and record 5.4% of CAGR in the upcoming decade. Metal drums are anticipate to generate an incremental opportunity of USD 10.6 million in the assessment period. Steel based packaging is estimated to gain 45% of value share in the end of forecast years and expand 1.7 times its current market value. Tin based packaging is anticipated to record 5.4% growth rate in the upcoming decade.

Food and beverage industry is capturing almost 40% of value share and reach USD 101.1 million by end of 2034. Chemicals industry to record a CAGR of 7.6% and create USD 32.8 billion incremental opportunity.

Europe is leading the market with 26% of value share followed by east asia with 25% of value share in 2024. South asia to generate USD 21.2 billion incremental revenue in the assessment period.

“3d printing technology is becoming increasingly popular in the metal packaging market. This technology enables manufacturers to create highly customized and intricate metal packaging designs, which can be used to enhance branding and product differentiation.”- says a lead consultant ismail sutaria in packaging at future market insights (FMI).





Chemicals industry to boost demand for metal packaging

The use of metal containers is growing fast in the transportation of liquids such as paints, coatings, lubricants, greases and dyes. Stainless steel containers are one of the suitable packaging solutions for the shipping of harmful and corrosive fluids. They also play a dual role as an effective warehouse storage option. Paints, coatings, lubricants, greases and dyes are demanding industries that require storage and transport containers that can ensure various chemicals are successfully delivered without affecting the product quality.

According to the american coatings association, approximately half of the paint and coating products meet the criteria for hazardous materials and are regulated by the u.s. Department of transportation’s (dot) hazardous materials regulations (hmr), along with the modal regulations for air, rail, highway, and sea transportation. The need for secure transportation of hazardous products in the paints, coatings, lubricants, greases and dyes industries is expected to boost the demand for metal containers.

Global metal packaging market landscape

Ball corporation, ardagh group, amcor plc, ccl industries inc., cpmc holdings ltd., silgan holdings, greif inc., chicago steel container corporation (stavig industries east llc), arcelormittal s.a., crown holdings, toyo seikan group holdings ltd, kian joo can factory berhad, independent can company, berlin packaging company, mauser packaging solutions, are some of the noticeable players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 40 – 45% of the overall metal packaging market.

Country-wise insights for the metal packaging market:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Growth drivers USA 2.0% Moderate growth; driven by steady demand for metal packaging in food and beverage sectors. Germany 1.8% Boosted by investments in R&D, improving material science and product protection. UK 2.3% Growth spurred by stringent waste reduction targets and recycling initiatives. Brazil 3.1% Increased demand driven by economic growth and evolving consumer preferences. India 5.4% High growth due to government initiatives, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards premium products. China 4.6% Driven by advanced manufacturing technologies, automation, and expansion in cold chain facilities. Japan 2.7% Moderate growth with a focus on efficiency and innovation in packaging solutions. GCC countries 4.1% Growth driven by increasing industrial activity and demand for durable packaging solutions. Canada 2.7% Rising demand for flexible and sustainable metal packaging due to health and wellness trends.

Key players of metal packaging industry

Ball corporation Ardagh group Amcor plc Ccl industries inc. Cpmc holdings ltd. Silgan holdings Greif inc. Chicago steel container corporation (stavig industries east llc) Arcelormittal s.a. Crown holdings Toyo seikan group holdings ltd Kian joo can factory berhad Independent can company Berlin packaging company Mauser packaging solutions Nampak ltd Montebello packaging inc Balmer lawrie & co. Ltd. Huber packaging group gmbh Nci packaging Great western containers inc.





Key segments of metal packaging industry

By product:



In terms of product, the industry is divided into cans, drums, aerosol cans, pails, intermediate bulk containers, and others. Cans is future divided into cone top cans, f-style cans, utility cans, slip over cans, and others.

By material type:



In terms of material, the industry is segregated steel, aluminum, and tin.

By end use:



The industry is classified by end use as food & beverage, chemical, automotive, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, building & construction, and other end uses.

By region:



Key countries of north america, latin america, western europe, eastern europe, south asia & pacific, east asia, and middle east and africa (mea), have been covered in the report.

L' industrie mondiale de l'emballage métallique est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, avec des ventes estimées à 124,8 milliards USD en 2024 et qui devraient atteindre 164,6 milliards USD d'ici 2034. Cette trajectoire de croissance prometteuse reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 2,8 % sur la période de prévision. Le secteur, qui a généré 120,2 milliards USD de revenus en 2023, devrait afficher une croissance annuelle remarquable de 6,1 % en 2024.

Le marché mondial des emballages métalliques connaît une forte demande, alimentée par une combinaison de tendances en matière de développement durable, de préférences des consommateurs et d'avancées technologiques. Les emballages métalliques, en particulier les canettes métalliques, dominent l'industrie en raison de leur durabilité, de leur recyclabilité et de leurs qualités protectrices supérieures. Ces attributs en font un choix idéal pour préserver la fraîcheur et prolonger la durée de conservation des aliments et des boissons, ce qui est de plus en plus apprécié par les consommateurs.

La demande d'emballages métalliques est également alimentée par l'attention croissante portée à la durabilité environnementale. Les canettes en métal offrent des taux de recyclage élevés et sont souvent considérées comme plus écologiques que les alternatives en plastique. Cela correspond à la pression croissante des consommateurs et des régulateurs en faveur de la réduction des déchets plastiques et de l'adoption de matériaux recyclables.

De plus, des innovations telles que les canettes en aluminium légères et les technologies avancées d'impression 3D sur métal renforcent l'attrait des emballages métalliques. L'allègement réduit les coûts de transport et l'empreinte carbone, tandis que l'impression 3D permet des conceptions personnalisées et esthétiques qui attirent les consommateurs.

Malgré les défis liés aux coûts de production élevés, le marché de l'emballage métallique est sur le point de poursuivre sa croissance, car les entreprises et les consommateurs accordent de plus en plus d'importance à la durabilité et à la qualité des solutions d'emballage.

Les conteneurs métalliques éliminent le besoin d'emballage secondaire

Le facteur le plus important est que grâce à l'aide des conteneurs métalliques, il peut y avoir une possibilité d'élimination des solutions d'emballage secondaire, car elles sont robustes pour permettre des utilisations indépendantes pendant le transport et le stockage. Contrairement aux pots ou bouteilles fragiles qui peuvent fuir ou se casser pendant le transport ou la manutention, les conteneurs métalliques ne nécessitent pas d'emballage secondaire.

Il offre également une meilleure barrière contre la lumière, l'oxydation et la contamination que les sachets et les sacs ne pourraient jamais être fabriqués. Les contenants métalliques protègent à 100 % contre l'eau et la lumière. De plus, les consommateurs sont susceptibles de considérer les contenants métalliques comme inviolables, ce qui peut les rendre plus préférés parmi les autres formats d'emballage.

La plupart des matériaux d'emballage secondaires finissent directement dans les poubelles, les décharges ou les plans d'eau lorsqu'ils atteignent l'utilisateur final. En raison de la multiplication des protestations contre les déchets d'emballage qui polluent l'écosystème, les fabricants ainsi que les consommateurs sont soucieux de réduire leur part de déchets générés.

Le fait que les conteneurs métalliques soient solides signifie également qu'aucun emballage secondaire ne doit être ajouté au produit, ce qui constitue un nouveau atout pour le facteur de durabilité fourni par les conteneurs métalliques.

Le recyclage des canettes métalliques améliore la durabilité environnementale

Le processus de recyclage permet d'économiser de l'espace dans les décharges, tout en réduisant les coûts des matières premières et la consommation d'énergie. Selon la Canned Food Alliance, pour chaque tonne d'acier recyclée, 2 500 livres de minerai de fer, 1 400 livres de charbon et 120 livres de calcaire sont économisées.

Les boîtes de conserve en métal sont entièrement recyclables. Les boîtes de conserve nouvellement fabriquées à partir d'acier recyclé réduisent également de plus de 70 % les émissions de gaz à effet de serre. Ces éléments contribuent à la popularité des boîtes de conserve auprès des populations soucieuses de l'environnement.

Les aliments en conserve consomment moins d'énergie que les aliments frais ou surgelés. Cela implique généralement la collecte des fruits et légumes à mettre en conserve et leur mise en conserve en quelques heures pour réduire leur impact environnemental. En outre, le système de distribution de la chaîne du froid pour l'expédition et le stockage nécessite moins d'énergie que les aliments frais et surgelés ; il contribue en outre à simplifier la chaîne d'approvisionnement tout en garantissant davantage d'économies de coûts et d'énergie. La longue durée de conservation garantit également moins de gaspillage alimentaire dû à la détérioration.

Principaux points à retenir du marché mondial des emballages métalliques

Les canettes en métal devraient capturer 1/3 de la part de valeur et enregistrer 5,4 % du TCAC au cours de la prochaine décennie. Les fûts en métal devraient générer une opportunité supplémentaire de 10,6 millions USD au cours de la période d'évaluation.

la part de valeur et enregistrer 5,4 % du TCAC au cours de la prochaine décennie. Les fûts en métal devraient générer une opportunité supplémentaire de 10,6 millions USD au cours de la période d'évaluation. Les emballages à base d'acier devraient gagner 45 % de part de marché à la fin des années de prévision et augmenter de 1,7 fois leur valeur marchande actuelle. Les emballages à base d'étain devraient enregistrer un taux de croissance de 5,4 % au cours de la prochaine décennie.

L'industrie agroalimentaire représente près de 40 % de sa part de valeur et atteindra 101,1 millions USD d'ici la fin de 2034. L'industrie chimique devrait enregistrer un TCAC de 7,6 % et créer une opportunité supplémentaire de 32,8 milliards USD.

L'Europe est en tête du marché avec 26 % de part de valeur, suivie de l'Asie de l'Est avec 25 % de part de valeur en 2024. L'Asie du Sud générera 21,2 milliards USD de revenus supplémentaires au cours de la période d'évaluation.

« La technologie d'impression 3D devient de plus en plus populaire sur le marché de l'emballage métallique. Cette technologie permet aux fabricants de créer des conceptions d'emballages métalliques hautement personnalisées et complexes, qui peuvent être utilisées pour améliorer l'image de marque et la différenciation des produits », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (Fmi) .

L'industrie chimique va stimuler la demande d'emballages métalliques

L'utilisation de conteneurs métalliques se développe rapidement dans le transport de liquides tels que les peintures, les revêtements, les lubrifiants, les graisses et les colorants. Les conteneurs en acier inoxydable sont l'une des solutions d'emballage appropriées pour l'expédition de fluides nocifs et corrosifs. Ils jouent également un double rôle en tant qu'option de stockage efficace en entrepôt. Les peintures, les revêtements, les lubrifiants, les graisses et les colorants sont des industries exigeantes qui nécessitent des conteneurs de stockage et de transport capables de garantir la livraison réussie de divers produits chimiques sans affecter la qualité du produit.

Selon l'American Coatings Association, environ la moitié des produits de peinture et de revêtement répondent aux critères des matières dangereuses et sont réglementés par la réglementation sur les matières dangereuses (Hmr) du ministère américain des Transports (Dot), ainsi que par la réglementation modale pour le transport aérien, ferroviaire, routier et maritime. Le besoin de transport sécurisé des produits dangereux dans les industries des peintures, des revêtements, des lubrifiants, des graisses et des colorants devrait stimuler la demande de conteneurs métalliques.

Paysage du marché mondial des emballages métalliques

Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, Amcor Plc, Ccl Industries Inc., Cpmc Holdings Ltd., Silgan Holdings, Greif Inc., Chicago Steel Container Corporation (Stavig Industries East Llc), Arcelormittal SA, Crown Holdings, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Independent Can Company, Berlin Packaging Company, Mauser Packaging Solutions, sont quelques-uns des acteurs les plus importants du marché. Les acteurs de premier plan du marché détiennent 40 à 45 % du marché global des emballages métalliques.

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie de l'emballage métallique

Société Ball Groupe Ardagh Amcor plc Ccl Industries Inc. Cpmc Holdings Ltée. Silgan Holdings Greif Inc. Société de conteneurs en acier de Chicago (Stavig Industries East Llc) Arcelormittal SA Les avoirs de la Couronne Groupe Toyo Seikan Holdings Ltd Usine de fabrication de canettes Kian Joo Entreprise de canettes indépendante Entreprise d'emballage de Berlin Solutions d'emballage Mauser Nampak Ltée Emballage Montebello Inc. Balmer Lawrie & Cie. Ltée. Groupe Huber Packaging gmbh Emballage Nci Conteneurs Great Western Inc.



Principaux segments de l'industrie de l'emballage métallique

Par produit : En termes de produits, l'industrie est divisée en canettes, fûts, bombes aérosols, seaux, conteneurs intermédiaires en vrac et autres. Les canettes sont à l'avenir divisées en canettes à couvercle conique, canettes de style F, canettes utilitaires, canettes à enfiler et autres.

En termes de produits, l'industrie est divisée en canettes, fûts, bombes aérosols, seaux, conteneurs intermédiaires en vrac et autres. Les canettes sont à l'avenir divisées en canettes à couvercle conique, canettes de style F, canettes utilitaires, canettes à enfiler et autres. Par type de matériau : En termes de matériaux, l'industrie est séparée en acier, en aluminium et en étain.

En termes de matériaux, l'industrie est séparée en acier, en aluminium et en étain. Par utilisation finale : l'industrie est classée par utilisation finale comme alimentation et boissons, produits chimiques, automobile, produits pharmaceutiques et soins de santé, cosmétiques et soins personnels, bâtiment et construction et autres utilisations finales.

l'industrie est classée par utilisation finale comme alimentation et boissons, produits chimiques, automobile, produits pharmaceutiques et soins de santé, cosmétiques et soins personnels, bâtiment et construction et autres utilisations finales. Par région : Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Asie de l’Est, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Authored by:

Ismail sutaria (lead consultant, packaging and materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an mba holder in marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

