Slovenia's material and social deprivation rate lowest in EU

SLOVENIA, September 20 - Last year, 2% of Slovenia's population faced such poverty, which compares to 6.8% in the entire EU.

Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, defines severe material and social deprivation as the inability to afford seven or more of 13 specific goods, services, or social activities that are considered by most people as essential for an adequate quality of life.

The share of the population unable to afford those was the lowest in Slovenia, followed by Cyprus, at 2.4% and Sweden, Luxembourg and Estonia, 2.5%.

The situation was the worst in Romania, where 19.8% of the population experienced poverty and deprivation and in Bulgaria where that was true for 18% of the people.

Slovenia was also among the countries showing the lowest regional disparities, along with Finland, Sweden and Lithuania.

The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities says Slovenia is showing that with good social policies and strong political will the worst forms of poverty and deprivation can be prevented.

The success of a country cannot be measured just by its economic growth but also by how well it ensures social security and quality of life for its residents, Minister Luka Mesec was quoted as saying.

He says the ministry's policies are directed towards creating a society of equal opportunities. "As long as categories like material and social deprivation exist, our goal remains the same: no one should live in poverty," he pledged.

Source: STA