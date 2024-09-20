Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Conventions and Launch of IHL Ambassadors Caucus Group

The event brought together African Union Member States, regional bodies, civil society, and international humanitarian organizations to discuss the relevance of IHL in contemporary armed conflicts, take stock of its application in the African context, and explore ways to enhance compliance. The event also featured an exhibition highlighting the Geneva Conventions' universal appeal and its alignment with various African traditions of war and humanitarianism.

The commemoration provided a critical opportunity to reflect on the progress made in protecting civilians and limiting the suffering caused by armed conflict in Africa. In his keynote address, Ambassador Pietro Mona, Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the African Union, emphasized the importance of the Geneva Conventions as a cornerstone of IHL. He highlighted the need to uphold these principles in the face of ongoing conflicts and the evolving nature of warfare. He stated, “the Geneva Conventions are the one set of rules we all agree on."

The event acknowledged the challenges posed by contemporary armed conflicts in Africa, including the increasing complexity of warfare and the involvement of non-state actors. Mr. Sumennegus Hailegiorgis, on behalf of H.E. Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie Amde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia stated, “with advances in warfare tactics, and technology, the convention remains ever more critical. They stand as a testament of collective commitment to uphold human dignity, even in the darkest of times.” He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to IHL and pledged for increased dissemination of its principles among national security forces.

Participants highlighted the human cost of armed conflicts and the devastating impact on civilians. They emphasized the need to prioritize the protection of vulnerable populations and ensure respect for IHL principles. There was a strong call to action for stronger compliance with IHL, emphasizing its crucial role in preserving human dignity.

The ICRC Head of Delegation to the AU, Mr. Bruce Mokaya, stressed the importance of IHL not just for humanitarian protection but also for facilitating peace processes. He further went on commending the AU's leadership in promoting IHL, citing the adoption of the Kampala Convention and the Common Africa Position on IHL in cyberspace which demonstrated the AU's commitment to integrating IHL into its policies and legal frameworks.

Following the conclusion of the GC75 event, ICRC officially launched the establishment of the 'Ambassadors IHL Caucus Group' which marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration among African states in promoting and implementing IHL. The Caucus Group will serve as a platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing on IHL issues. It will work to raise awareness, promote compliance, and advocate for IHL to address emerging challenges.

The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions and the launch of the IHL Caucus Group underscore the ongoing relevance of IHL in protecting humanity during armed conflict. The event provided a valuable opportunity for African states to reaffirm their commitment to IHL principles, address challenges, and explore ways to enhance compliance.