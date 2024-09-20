Water and Sanitation gives update on water levels in Northern Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation has released a weekly report on the status of Water Reservoirs in the Northern Cape and the water storage level is at 74.9%, a slight increase from last week’s 73.8%. Last year at this time the water levels stood at 83.7%.

The two major rivers in the province have also slightly declined this week. Vaal River is down from last week’s 74.5% to 73.8% with the Orange River from last week’s 82.6% to 81.7%.

Vanderkloof Dam, situated between the Free State and Northern Cape provinces is this week at 98%.

Furthermore, Douglas Storage Weir in the Vaal River has experienced an upsurge this week with 107.3%.

Vaalharts storage weir in the Vaal River is at 86%.

Spitskop storage weir in the Harts River is at 54%.

Boegoeberg Dam in the Orange River is at 82.8%.

In some of the province’s District Municipalities, water storage levels are as follows:

Namakwa District Municipality water storage remains at 35.1 million cubic metres since last week.

Pixley ka Seme District has water storage levels of 93.6 million cubic metres compared to last week’s 92.5 million cubic metres.

Frances Baard District municipality has slightly decreased in water storage from 68.9 million cubic metres to 67.7 cubic metres last week.



The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on water users in the Northern Cape to implement water saving initiatives and fix burst and leaking pipes and regularly monitor boreholes to adhere to recommended yields. Water conservation by communities will contribute immensely towards improving the water situation in the province.

