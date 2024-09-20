Pasona JOB HUB Attracts Global 'Digital Nomads' to Kanazawa, Japan

The company aims to revitalize culture and tourism in Kanazawa City by matching new Digital Nomad Visa holders with local corporations

CHIYODA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona JOB HUB Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Motoyoshi Takagi) was selected by the Japanese government as a "Demonstrative Project to Develop Systems for the Reception of Digital Nomads", coordinating with Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture to implement the "Kanazawa Culture and Tourism Revitalization Project through Business Matching between Digital Nomads and Local Companies" initiative, developing a system in August for the reception of "digital nomads", international remote workers, which aims to generate innovation. The company has now announced the launch of a website for digital nomads to apply for the program, open from September 20th.

Recent years have seen the rise of "digital nomads", global remote workers who operate digitally without a fixed location. With an expected increase in foreign long-term residents and the resulting economic effect of their expenditure, and the introduction of the new Digital Nomad Visa in April, rapid market expansion is forecasted in Japan.

The initiative aims to attract highly ambitious digital nomads to Kanazawa, including business professionals with a variety of specialized skills such as engineers and marketers, as well as entrepreneurs aiming to solve regional problems. Content of the initiative includes tours of sight-seeing attractions and areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, opportunities to deepen understanding of traditional culture, and exchange meetings with businesses, spurring innovation by business matching with local businesses and organizations. Another goal of the initiative is to create the "Digital Nomad Base in KANAZAWA", a community which would provide information on accommodation facilities and companies with openings, as well as opportunities for exchanges between digital nomads and local companies and organizations.

Through this initiative, Pasona JOB HUB has expressed the desire to contribute to generating innovation and revitalizing the local economy of Kanazawa City, particularly the culture and tourism industries, by attracting digital nomads and matching them with local companies.

■ Application Overview

Application Period ：September 20 (Friday) to October 21 (Monday)

Target：Foreign nationals who are digital nomads and are able to stay for a duration of two weeks

Contents：

The following stay program will be conducted from Nov. 21 (Thu) to Dec. 4 (Wednesday)

・Visits to local companies

・Tours of sightseeing spots in Kanazawa City

・A day trip bus tour to the Noto area (including company visits and disaster site inspections)

・Networking with local stakeholders during welcome and farewell dinners

・Experiences such as yoga, cooking classes, and plogging (to be held at the accommodation)

To Apply：https://yugyo.notion.site/Savor-the-rich-flow-of-time-Coliving-Program-in-Kanazawa-a2083bfcd3ce4cf88362e127c87335af?pvs=4

■ Project Overview

Project Name：Kanazawa Culture and Tourism Revitalization Project through Business Matching between Digital Nomads and Local Companies

Duration： August 5, 2024 (Monday) to January 31, 2025 (Friday)

Location： Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture

Contents：

Supporting economic revitalization and innovation creation through business matching between digital nomads and companies/organizations in Kanazawa City, with a focus on tourism industry, as well as the creation of a related population

Main Initiatives :

・Establishing a framework and developing regional strategies for the continuous acceptance of digital nomads

・Implementing a stay program for digital nomads (planned for around November)

・Creating a support system for digital nomads during their stay

・Disseminating information to attract sustainable visits from digital nomads

・Conducting effectiveness assessments and follow-ups

Note: Content is subject to change.

Application:

For Companies:

Local businesses, organizations, and groups in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture, facing challenges such as workforce shortages and attracting visitors

For Individual:

Primarily digital nomads with the following characteristics:

・Business professionals with diverse specialized skills, such as engineers, marketers, and creators

・Entrepreneurs and investors with the technical expertise and mindset to address local issues

Partner companies:

Linnas Design Inc., Yugyo Inc., OKNO to Bridge LLC, Pasona Inc.

Inquiries:

Pasona JOB HUB Inc., Social Innovation Department. (local@pasona-jobhub.co.jp)

