Wage Justice for Early Childhood Education and Care Workers (Special Account) Bill 2024 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, September 18 - On 19 September 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Wage Justice for Early Childhood Education and Care Workers (Special Account) Bill 2024 to the Committee for inquiry and report by 30 October 2024.

Submissions are requested by 4 October 2024

