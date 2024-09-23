Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.37 billion in 2023 to $10.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early clinical trial successes, rising regulatory approvals, increasing diabetes diagnosis rates, and the demand for innovative diabetes treatments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising diabetes prevalence, increasing obesity rates, growing awareness of diabetes management, and expanding applications in heart and kidney disease treatments.

Growth Driver Of The Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor market going forward. Diabetes refers to a group of metabolic disorders characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action, or both. The rise in diabetes cases can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, stress, environmental pollutants, and a lack of access to healthcare services. Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are used in diabetes treatment to lower blood glucose levels by preventing glucose reabsorption in the kidneys, leading to its excretion in urine. They also offer cardiovascular and renal benefits, making them a valuable option for managing diabetes and its complications.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market Growth?

Key players in the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH, Astellas Pharma Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Glenmark pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Patsnap Synapse, Kotobuki pharmaceutical Co Ltd..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor market are focused on developing dual inhibitor therapeutic solutions to improve patient outcomes and manage blood sugar levels. Dual inhibitor therapeutic solutions refer to treatments that simultaneously target two different sodium-glucose cotransporters (SGLT1 and SGLT2) to enhance efficacy in managing conditions such as heart failure and diabetes.

How Is The Global Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga Or Forxiga, Suglat

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral Route, Other Route Of Administration

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market

North America was the largest region in the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Market Definition

Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are a class of medications used to treat type 2 diabetes by blocking the SGLT2 protein in the kidneys, preventing glucose reabsorption and promoting its excretion in urine. This helps lower blood glucose levels and can also contribute to weight loss and reduced blood pressure. They have additional cardiovascular and renal benefits, making them valuable in managing diabetic complications.

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market size, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market drivers and trends, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market major players, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors competitors' revenues, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market positioning, and sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market growth across geographies. The sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

