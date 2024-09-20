National EyeCare delivers OBM and Boat to Central Islands Provincial Health

The National EyeCare division of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services this morning handed over a 23-foot boat and a 40HP Yamaha outboard motor engine to Central Islands Provincial Health Services.

The handing over of the transport was officiated by Hon Minister for Health and Medical Services, Hon. Dr. Paul Bosawai, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline Mcneil and the Provincial Health Director of Central Islands Province, Mrs. Lorraine Satorara.

National EyeCare division is one of the programs within the Ministry that actively engages with provincial health services, reaching remote communities to provide EyeCare services to those in need.

The program believes that building the capacity of provincial EyeCare services through system strengthening such as support with transportation is important for achieving health goals and this has been one of the priorities of the division’s ongoing plan.

Through its National Operational plan, the National EyeCare, division successfully supported three provinces with transport. A land Cruiser Truck has been handed over to Malaita Province Health Authorities while Makira and Central Islands both received out boat motor and canoe.

In his remarks during the handing over Mr. Oliver Sokana on-behalf of the National EyeCare head of department, Dr. Carole Poloso, thanked the support of the Ministry of health in accepting and facilitating the funds to meet the cost of transport.

Mr Sokana emphasized the importance of transportation at the Provincial level. He mentioned that while the National EyeCare division provides the OBM/canoe, it is the responsibility of the provincial health services to maintain it and ensure it is used appropriately.

In his remarks, Hon Minister for Health Dr. Paul Bosawai expressed appreciation to see such is taking place. He re-iterated the importance of looking after the OBM and the canoe and ensuring they are used for their intended purpose.

Hon. Bosawai highlighted the importance of integration, noting integrated activities at all level is key to success of the health services goals.

The director of Central Islands provincial health services, Mrs. Loraine Satorara thanked the National EyeCare division in supporting the provincial health services to facilitate the purchasing of the OBM/boat. Mrs. Satorara highlighted the importance of looking after the assert and promised to ensure the boat and engine are used for their intended purposes.

The OBM and Engine is funded by the Solomon Islands government funds allocation to National EyeCare division in 2023.

