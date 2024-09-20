Minister Ramofafia and Minister Conroy hold bilateral meeting

Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia, hosted Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry and International Development and the Pacific, Hon. Pat Conroy, for a bilateral meeting in Honiara, focusing on strengthening development cooperation and addressing key national priorities.

The brief meeting took place at the MNPDC office in Town Ground, Honiara on Wednesday. Minister Ramofafia acknowledged Australia long standing partnership and cooperation with Solomon Islands. In particular, he highlighted that Australia is one of the very few development partners that works across all five objectives of the National Development Strategy reflecting the scope and depth of our partnership.

Amongst important areas of development cooperation and priorities discussed, Minister Ramofafia highlighted the significant challenges the Solomon Islands faces in achieving the 20-year National Development Strategy 2016-2035.

He informed Minister Conroy about the Solomon Islands National Infrastructure Priority Pipeline which is envisioned to create the right ecosystems of infrastructure connectivity across the country including Bina harbour tuna project and the need to bring predictability in funding for the development budget.

Discussions also covered Australia up-coming programme with RSIPF and other shared priorities, including labour mobility scheme, Tina hydropower project, and ongoing investments in health and education. Both Ministers agreed for officials from both sides to look into options around budget support and explore financing for Bina Harbour tuna project and additional resources required for the Tina hydropower project.

Minister Conroy reaffirmed Australia’s recognition of the Solomon Islands as a close development partner and assured Minister Ramofafia of Australia’s ongoing development and economic support for the country and its people. The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts between the two ministers.

Minister Ramofafia and Minister Conroy shake hands after Ramofafia presents a traditional Solomon Islands shell money ornament as a gift to Conroy. Photos: MNPDC Press

Bilateral Meeting on Wednesday during the visit by Minister Conroy to MNPDC

