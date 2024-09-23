Cooking Robot Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.31 Billion By 2028 At a Rate Of 13.6%

Cooking Robot Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cooking robot market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for automation, high labor costs, technological innovation, consumer demand for consistency, improving battery technology, and early adopter influence.

The cooking robot market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and nutrition awareness, energy efficiency demands, customization capabilities, an aging population, pandemic influence, and global urbanization.

The expanding commercial food service industry is expected to propel the growth of the cooking robot market going forward. The commercial food service industry refers to businesses and establishments that prepare and serve food and beverages to customers for profit. The expanding commercial food service industry is driven by the popularity of fast-casual restaurants, which offer higher-quality food at lower prices than full-service restaurants. Additionally, higher disposable incomes and innovations such as online ordering, food delivery apps, and digital payments enhance customer convenience and fuel industry growth. Cooking robots simplify and streamline operations in the commercial food service industry, helping businesses control costs, maintain consistency, and ensure high standards of food safety and quality.

Key players in the cooking robot market include Xiaomi Inc., Epson Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Stäubli International AG., Bastian Solutions LLC, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Solo Gelato Ltd., Bear Robotics Inc., Miso Robotics Inc., Briggo, Inc., Chefee Robotics Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., Picnic Works Inc, Cecilia AI Ltd, Dexai Robotics Inc., Karakuri Ltd., Kitchen Robotics ltd., Milkit Ltd., Nala Robotics Inc., Truebird Inc., Wilkinson Baking Company, SavorEat Ltd., Chowbotics Ltd, Euphotic Labs Pvt Ltd, Moley Robotics Ltd.

Major companies operating in the cooking robot market are developing advanced systems designed to replicate complex cooking processes with AI-powered robotic chefs to enhance operational efficiency and capture a growing share of automated kitchen solutions. AI-powered robotic chefs are advanced culinary robots that replicate complex cooking techniques, adapt recipes, and deliver consistent, high-quality meals. They monitor over 1,200 parameters, including robot vision and food quality, ensuring optimal performance and integration with point-of-sale systems.

1) By Robot Type: Cobots, Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA), Delta Robots, Other Robot Types

2) By Application: Beverage Making, Meat Processing, Fast Food Preparation, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Residential

North America was the largest region in the cooking robot market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cooking robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A cooking robot refers to an automated device designed to assist in or perform cooking tasks with precision and efficiency. They are equipped with advanced technologies to create consistent and high-quality meals. These robots are used in both residential and commercial settings, offering benefits such as increased productivity, reduced labor costs, and enhanced food safety.

