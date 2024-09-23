Cordless Appliances Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Cordless Appliances Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cordless appliances market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.63 billion in 2023 to $43.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for convenience and portability, growth in the home improvement and renovation sector, enhanced safety and performance features, a rise in disposable income and spending on household goods, and increased adoption of smart home technology.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cordless Appliances Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cordless appliances market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising trend of home automation and smart home integration, expansion into emerging markets with growing middle-class populations, increased focus on health and hygiene, and government incentives and regulations promoting energy-efficient appliances.

Growth Driver Of The Cordless Appliances Market

The rise in demand for smart home solutions is expected to propel the growth of the cordless appliance market going forward. Smart home solutions refer to a range of technologies and systems that integrate various devices and appliances within a home to enhance convenience, comfort, security, energy efficiency, and automation. The demand for smart home solutions is rising due to the desire for convenience and automation, which allow remote control of home systems. Technological advancements and improved connectivity also make these solutions more accessible and appealing. Cordless appliances are popular in smart homes for their convenience and seamless integration with automation systems, offering flexibility and reducing cable clutter.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Cordless Appliances Market Growth?

Key players in the cordless appliances market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group, Haier Group Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BSH Home Appliances Group, Black+Decker Inc., Electrolux AB, Dyson Ltd, Makita Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, iRobot Corporation, Breville Group, Hoover Company, Bissell Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Vitamix, Blendtec, Cuisinart, Russell Hobbs Limited, Wacaco, Oster, Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Megachef.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Cordless Appliances Market Size?

Major companies operating in the cordless appliances market are focusing on introducing solutions that utilize advancements in wireless technology, such as wireless charging, to eliminate the hassle of dealing with cables and connectors. Wireless charging enables devices to charge wirelessly by placing them on compatible charging pads, eliminating the need for cables and connectors and supporting a convenient and versatile charging experience.

How Is The Global Cordless Appliances Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Vacuum Cleaner, Mixer, Blender, Electric Kettle, Coffee Maker, Chopper, Electric Shaker, Lamp, Table Fan, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cordless Appliances Market

North America was the largest region in the cordless appliances market in 2023. The regions covered in the cordless appliances market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cordless Appliances Market Definition

Cordless appliances refer to household or personal appliances that operate without the need for a direct electrical cord or plug connection to a power outlet. The appliances rely on internal batteries or wireless charging systems to function. The design offers greater convenience, mobility, and flexibility, as users can operate these appliances without being restricted by the length of a power cord or proximity to an outlet.

Cordless Appliances Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cordless appliances market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The cordless appliances market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies.

