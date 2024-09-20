Global Laboratory Robotics Market to Reach USD 527.56 Million by 2031 | Astute Analytica
Global laboratory robotics market generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a significant growth trajectory, having generated a revenue of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟖𝟗.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. According to recent market research, this market is projected to attain a remarkable value of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟐𝟕.𝟓𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation in laboratory settings, where efficiency and accuracy are paramount. Laboratory robotics enhances workflow processes, reduces human error, and speeds up research and development activities, making it an indispensable tool across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: Laboratory robotics can automate tasks and processes, freeing up scientists and technicians for other tasks. They can also work faster and more accurately than humans, increasing the efficiency and productivity of the laboratory as a whole.
• 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Laboratory robotics can improve the accuracy and precision of experiments and data collection, thanks to their repeatability and lack of human error.
• 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Automating tasks with laboratory robotics can save the laboratory money in the long run, as robots are cheaper to operate than humans.
• 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: Robots can work in hazardous environments without putting human workers at risk. They can also handle dangerous chemicals and materials safely.
• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Laboratory robotics can be programmed to carry out a wide range of tasks, making them very versatile. This flexibility allows laboratories to tailor their robotic systems to their specific needs.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
• 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭: Laboratory robotics are expensive and this is another major factor restraining their adoption across global laboratory robotics market. The high cost of these systems is due to the use of advanced technologies and components.
• 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: There is a lack of trained personnel who can operate and maintain these sophisticated systems. This is another key challenge faced by the manufacturers of laboratory robotics.
• 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The stringent regulations related to the use of laboratory animals are also restraining the growth of the laboratory robotics market.
Key market drivers include advancements in robotic technology, rising investments in research and development, and the growing emphasis on precision in laboratory operations. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in laboratory robotics is set to further boost market expansion by enabling smarter and more adaptable systems.
• AB Controls
• Aerotech
• Anton Paar
• Aurora Biomed
• Biosera
• Chemspeed Technologies
• Cleveland Automation Engineering
• Hamilton Robotics
• HighRes Biosolutions
• Hudson Robotics
• Labman
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Protedyne (LabCorp)
• Siemens AG
• ST Robotics
• Tecan Group
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Universal Robots
• Yaskawa Electric
• Other Prominent Players
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics
• Biological Laboratory Robotics
• Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics
• Molecular Laboratory
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Drug Discovery
• Clinical Diagnosis
• Microbiology Solutions
• Genomics Solutions
• Proteomics Solutions
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:
• Clinical Laboratories
• Research Laboratories
• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Forensic Laboratories
• Environmental Testing Laboratories
• Food and Beverage Industry
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
o The US
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of APAC
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
