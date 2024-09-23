Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Global Market 2024 To Reach $143.40 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart pet locator and motion detector market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $92.25 billion in 2023 to $100.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of pet safety, rising number of lost pets, growth in e-commerce platforms, increased urbanization, and increase in outdoor activities with pets.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart pet locator and motion detector market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $143.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising pet ownership, growing awareness of pet safety, increased disposable income, increasing demand for real-time tracking and monitoring, and rise of pet healthcare awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market

The increasing pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the smart pet locator and motion detector market going forward. Pet ownership refers to the legal and ethical responsibility of caring for and controlling a domesticated animal as a companion. The rising pet ownership can be attributed to factors such as companionship and emotional support, improved living standards, urbanization, changing family structures, and increased awareness of the benefits of pet ownership for health and well-being. Pet owners use smart pet locators and motion detectors primarily to enhance pet safety, monitor their activities, and provide peace of mind to owners.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market Growth?

Key players in the smart pet locator and motion detector market include Tractive GmbH, Whistle Labs Inc., Petsafe, Pitpatpet Ltd., Weenect SAS, Invoxia SA, PetPace Ltd., Link My Pet Wearables Inc., Kippy Srl, Petrics Inc., KYON LLC, Wagz Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Pawfit, Girafus Technology GmbH, Halo Collar Inc., Cube Tracker LLC, Dynotag Inc., Aarvi Trade Solution Private Limited, FitBark Inc., FitBark Information, Jiobit Inc..

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market Size?

Major companies operating in the smart pet locator and motion detector market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as AI wearables for pets, to improve overall pet safety and monitoring capabilities. An AI wearable for pets integrates AI technology into a wearable device equipped with sensors to track location, monitor health metrics, and analyze behavior patterns.

How Is The Global Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market Segmented?

1) By Type: With Display, Without Display

2) By Application: Training, Tracking, Monitoring

3) By sales Channels: Offline, Online

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market

North America was the largest region in the smart pet locator and motion detector in 2023. The regions covered in the smart pet locator and motion detector market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Smart Pet Locator And Motion Detector Market Definition

A smart pet locator and motion detector is a device designed to help pet owners keep track of their pets' whereabouts and monitor their movements. It typically combines GPS technology and motion sensors for real-time location tracking and activity monitoring. Smart pet locators and motion detectors offer peace of mind to pet owners by ensuring they can quickly locate their pets and monitor their health and activity, enhancing safety and well-being.

