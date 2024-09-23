Skating Shoes Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Skating Shoes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skating shoes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.86 billion in 2023 to $0.90 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising celebrity endorsements, collaboration with fashion brands, competitive skating events, increasing social media and influencers, and rising skate parks.

The skating shoes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth of urban sports, rising health and fitness awareness, increasing e-commerce growth, rising product customization, and rising popularity of skateboarding.

The growing popularity of skating sports is expected to propel the growth of the skating shoes market going forward. Skating sports refer to athletic activities involving skates, such as skateboarding, rollerblading, and ice skating. The popularity of skating sports is increasing due to their accessibility, cultural influence, and evolving skatepark infrastructure. Skating shoes provide grip, durability, and impact protection for maneuverability and safety in skating sports.

Key players in the skating shoes market include Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., Adidas Group, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., ASICS Corporation, Reebok International Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Converse Inc., K2 Sports LLC, Vans, Woodland, Cariuma, Rollerblade, Roller Derby Skate Corporation, Mesuca Sports Guangdong, Sure-Grip International, Cougar Shoes Inc., Skorpion Sports Ltd., Riedell, Roces S.r.l., Powerslide Sportartikelvertriebs GmbH.

Major companies operating in the skating shoes market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as mesh-material shoes, to enhance performance and meet evolving consumer preferences. Mesh materials shoes refer to lightweight, breathable fabrics often used for enhanced ventilation and comfort.

1) By Product Type: Roller Skating Shoes, Ice Skating Shoes, Skate Boarding Shoes, Other Product Types

2) By Closure Type: Laces, Velcro, Straps, Zippers

3) By Consumer Orientation: Men, Women

4) By Application: Sports, Lifestyle, Competition

5) By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the skating shoes market in 2023. The regions covered in the skating shoes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Skating shoes, commonly known as skates, are specialized footwear designed for various skating activities, including ice skating, roller skating, and inline skating. They are tailored to provide support, comfort, and maneuverability for each skating discipline.

The Skating Shoes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on skating shoes market size, skating shoes market drivers and trends, skating shoes market major players, skating shoes competitors' revenues, skating shoes market positioning, and skating shoes market growth across geographies. The skating shoes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

