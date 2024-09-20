CBP officers seize over $516K in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $516,000 in cocaine.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and their attention to detail and dedication to the border security mission resulted in this significant seizure,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “The use of non-intrusive inspection technology coupled with officer experience contributed to this seizure.”

Packages containing 38 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on September 18th at Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Gray Dodge 3500 pick-up, pulling a black utility trailer for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle and trailer that included utilization of a CBP non-intrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered 23 packages containing a total of over 38 pounds of alleged cocaine, hidden within a compartment within the floorboard of the vehicle. The cocaine had a combined estimated street value of $516,896.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigation special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

