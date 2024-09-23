Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Medical Device Contract Research Organization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Medical Device Contract Research Organization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical device contract research organization market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.02 billion in 2023 to $6.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising healthcare demand, the trend towards outsourcing research and trials, increased demand for diagnostic devices, and increased demand for support diagnostic devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical device contract research organization market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stricter regulatory requirements, increasing personalized medicine demand, growing clinical trial complexity, and an increasing number of clinical trials.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market

The increasing number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the medical device contract research organization market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted on human participants to evaluate medical treatments, aiming to assess their safety and effectiveness before widespread clinical use. The number of clinical trials is increasing due to advancements in medical technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and heightened R&D investment. Medical device contract research organizations facilitate clinical trials by providing specialized expertise, infrastructure, and regulatory knowledge to efficiently navigate research processes and accelerate trial timelines.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Growth?

Key players in the medical device contract research organization market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ICON Public Limited Company, Eurofins Scientific Societas Europaea, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd., Novotech (Australia) Pty Ltd, NAMSA LLC, Promedica International, Excelya, Avania UK Ltd, OSMUNDA MEDICAL DEVICE SERVICE GROUP, CROMSOURCE, Musculoskeletal Clinical Regulatory Advisers LLC, BIO Agile Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Vial, Qserve Group, CSSi LifeSciences, Medidee Services SA, Eclevar Medtech, Scandinavian CRO, Archer Research, Parexel International Corporation, Clinitude, Geneticist Inc..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the medical device contract research organization market are focusing on developing innovative offerings, such as comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services, to streamline regulatory compliance and enhance efficiency in clinical trials. Comprehensive CRO services encompass a wide range of support activities, including regulatory compliance and submissions, clinical trial design and management, patient recruitment and retention, data collection and analysis, monitoring and quality assurance, and post-market surveillance.

How Is The Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Finished Medical Devices, Medical Device Semi Finished Products, Medical Device Raw Materials

2) By Device Class: Class 1, Class 2, Class 3

3) By Phase: Preclinical, Clinical

4) By Application: Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedic, In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD), Ophthalmic, General And Plastic Surgery, Drug Delivery

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market

North America was the largest region in the medical device contract research organization market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical device contract research organization market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Definition

A medical device contract research organization is a specialized service provider that conducts research and clinical trials on behalf of medical device companies. These organizations specialize in conducting clinical trials and other research-related activities required to develop, test, and validate medical devices.

