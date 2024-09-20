Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Overview: Rapid e-commerce growth, retail penetration drive expansion

The previous update considered factors such as high inflation, economic uncertainties, impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and increased raw material prices due to supply chain disruptions.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Model is the largest database of market forecasts globally, covering over 10,000 markets. Forecasts are updated semi-annually based on economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The latest forecast, updated in July 2024, revises previous projections from February 2024.

In 2023, the global market for paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles was valued at $6,684.3 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, increasing retail penetration in developing regions, technological advancements, and supportive government policies.

The market encompasses various materials:
Paper: Thin sheets produced from fibrous pulp.
Plastics: Synthetic materials created from organic polymers.
Rubber: Flexible polymers that return to their original shape.
Wood: Hard, fibrous tissue from trees and woody plants.
Textiles: Fabrics made from yarn through weaving or knitting.

The market represented 6.4% of global GDP in 2023. Growth is supported by rapid urbanization, high consumer spending, and strong demand from end-user industries. Plastics and rubber products were the largest segments, accounting for 20.9% of the total market. The USA led, contributing 21.6% of the global market total.

The forecast remains stable from February 2024. The previous update considered factors such as high inflation, economic uncertainties, impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and increased raw material prices due to supply chain disruptions. Long-term forecasts expect price stabilization with easing supply chain pressures.

The Global Market Model Offers Insights On:
Number of enterprises
Number of employees

For more detailed insights into the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile markets, visit https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request.

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

