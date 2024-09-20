Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Overview: Rapid e-commerce growth, retail penetration drive expansion

Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Industry 2024 Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Industry 2024 Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Industry 2024

The Global Market Model Rapid Growth in E-Commerce and Increasing Retail Penetration to Drive Expansion in Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Markets

The previous update considered factors such as high inflation, economic uncertainties, impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and increased raw material prices due to supply chain disruptions.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Model is the largest database of market forecasts globally, covering over 10,000 markets. Forecasts are updated semi-annually based on economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The latest forecast, updated in July 2024, revises previous projections from February 2024.

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Overview

In 2023, the global market for paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textiles was valued at $6,684.3 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, increasing retail penetration in developing regions, technological advancements, and supportive government policies.

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Industry Composition and Key Segments

The market encompasses various materials:

Paper: Thin sheets produced from fibrous pulp.

Plastics: Synthetic materials created from organic polymers.

Rubber: Flexible polymers that return to their original shape.

Wood: Hard, fibrous tissue from trees and woody plants.

Textiles: Fabrics made from yarn through weaving or knitting.

The market represented 6.4% of global GDP in 2023. Growth is supported by rapid urbanization, high consumer spending, and strong demand from end-user industries. Plastics and rubber products were the largest segments, accounting for 20.9% of the total market. The USA led, contributing 21.6% of the global market total.

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile Market Trends and Stability of Forecasts

The forecast remains stable from February 2024. The previous update considered factors such as high inflation, economic uncertainties, impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and increased raw material prices due to supply chain disruptions. Long-term forecasts expect price stabilization with easing supply chain pressures.

The Global Market Model Offers Insights On:

Number of enterprises

Number of employees

For more detailed insights into the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile markets, visit https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request.

