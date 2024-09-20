Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes High Court eviction order at Castle of Good Hope

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the Eviction Order granted by the Western Cape High Court to the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure this week, which stipulates that those occupying the Castle of Good Hope have to vacate the property by 17 October 2024 following which an eviction may occur as needed for any remaining unlawful occupants.

The City of Cape Town has a standing offer to unlawful occupants to take up dignified transitional shelter at City-run Safe Space facilities. Safe Spaces offer warm beds, ablution, meals, access to medical care, substance abuse treatment, EPWP work, personal development planning and more to help people leave the streets sustainably.

“The eviction order serves as a boost for Cape Town’s economy ahead of the busy summer tourism season in the city, and reinforces our position that state assets should be looked after and be used for public good. We simply cannot allow state assets to be occupied and vandalised, such as the Castle of Good Hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. The occupation and decay of state buildings nationwide create issues for the municipalities by attracting crime and grime which we have also seen at the Castle of Good Hope,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The Castle Of Good Hope is an important part of South Africa’s history and it is therefore important that it be safeguarded and maintained to ensure that future generations can learn from our past to build a better future. The Castle is also an important tourism attraction in the City of Cape Town and thereby plays an important role in the local economy which helps to create jobs which are sorely needed in South Africa.”

The Minister will be joining City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Friday afternoon to tour the Grand Parade next to Castle of Good Hope as well as the Hout Bay Harbour where he will address the media on efforts by the Department Of Public Works & Infrastructure to address hijacked and decayed State Owned Properties in the City. The Minister is committed to working with all municipalities to turn South Africa into a construction site and use public assets for public good.

“Similarly to the Memorandum of Understanding that I will soon be signing with the Mayor of eThekwini, I look forward to concluding an agreement with the City Of Cape Town to work closer together with the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure to address hijacked and decaying state-owned buildings, but also to contribute to economic growth and job creation. Let’s Build South Africa.”

