Culvert Replacement, Fleshman Hollow Road Milepost 0.792. to Close Tuesday, September 24, 2024
County Route 20/2, Fleshman Hollow Road, will have a road closure at milepost 0.792 beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2024, for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
Local traffic is asked to seek an alternate route around the work area.
