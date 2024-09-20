Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,788 in the last 365 days.

Culvert Replacement, Fleshman Hollow Road Milepost 0.792. to Close Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Page Content

County Route 20/2, Fleshman Hollow Road, will have a road closure at milepost 0.792 beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2024, for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.


Local traffic is asked to seek an alternate route around the work area.​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Culvert Replacement, Fleshman Hollow Road Milepost 0.792. to Close Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more